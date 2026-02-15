Table for four, please: A new menu that celebrates communal indulgence

We began with the Nawabi chicken platter, a trio of kebabs served with naan, French fries, lacha pyaaz and garlic toum. The kebabs arrive substantial in size and, importantly, retain their juiciness. The Hariyali kebab, marinated with coriander and mint, is pleasant but slightly overshadowed by the other two. The Lal mirch kebab offers restrained heat, with charred edges balancing hung curd, garam masala and ginger garlic paste. The Malai kebab, subtly scented with saffron, emerged as the favourite. Creamy, delicate and memorable, it anchors the platter confidently.

The smoked brisket is positioned as the centrepiece of the menu and it is clear why. Tender and flavourful, it is slow-smoked over cherry and apple wood and served with potato wedges, mac and cheese and grilled vegetables. The meat is remarkably soft and the marinade comes through fully. The brisket is first dry-rubbed with coarse salt, black pepper, garlic and onion powder, smoked paprika, brown sugar, cumin and chilli powder, then marinated overnight before spending four to five hours in the smoker. The process takes close to two days and the patience shows in every bite.