Table for four, please: A new menu that celebrates communal indulgence

Some meals are simply not meant to be eaten alone. The new Signature Plates menu at Cappella at The Palomar by Crossway makes that intention clear from the outset. These are dishes designed for sharing, lingering and letting conversation stretch between bites.
Chef Murugan Velayutham explains it plainly. “This menu is for family or friends, so they can share it.” The idea here is collective eating rather than individual indulgence.
We began with the Nawabi chicken platter, a trio of kebabs served with naan, French fries, lacha pyaaz and garlic toum. The kebabs arrive substantial in size and, importantly, retain their juiciness. The Hariyali kebab, marinated with coriander and mint, is pleasant but slightly overshadowed by the other two. The Lal mirch kebab offers restrained heat, with charred edges balancing hung curd, garam masala and ginger garlic paste. The Malai kebab, subtly scented with saffron, emerged as the favourite. Creamy, delicate and memorable, it anchors the platter confidently.
The smoked brisket is positioned as the centrepiece of the menu and it is clear why. Tender and flavourful, it is slow-smoked over cherry and apple wood and served with potato wedges, mac and cheese and grilled vegetables. The meat is remarkably soft and the marinade comes through fully. The brisket is first dry-rubbed with coarse salt, black pepper, garlic and onion powder, smoked paprika, brown sugar, cumin and chilli powder, then marinated overnight before spending four to five hours in the smoker. The process takes close to two days and the patience shows in every bite.
The brown butter poached prawns arrive fragrant, paired with sweet corn, grilled vegetables, garlic bread and a brown butter garlic sauce. While the prawns lean slightly overcooked, the nuttiness of the browned butter and the sweetness of the corn keep the dish enjoyable.
The lobster thermidor, served with seasonal vegetables, sweet corn, herbed rice and Brazilian cheese bread with chimichurri, feels comparatively underwhelming for a dish framed as a showstopper.
Dessert restores momentum. The Chocolate classique is dense and decadent, topped with smooth cream cheese frosting piped like an old-school birthday cake. It tastes like childhood revisited. The frosting is exceptionally smooth, the crumb rich without being dry, and the entire plate feels like a polished memory brought to the table.
Meal for one is priced at Rs 2,250 plus taxes. The menu is available from 12 noon to 10.30 pm at Cappella, The Palomar by Crossway, Sholinganallur.
