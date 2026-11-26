What happens when three women come together to shine a light on a lesser-known heroine from the Ramayana? You get Trijata-Promise of Dawn, a production that proves even the smallest characters can leave the biggest impressions. Conceptualised and written by Anuradha Ramesh, brought to life with theatre artiste and storyteller Dharma Raman, and curated and produced by Usharani Kannan, the production revisits the story of Trijata, the wise and compassionate woman who becomes Sita’s unlikely ally during her captivity in Ashoka Vanam.

Trijata- Promise of Dawn: A Ramayana story of women’s strength, compassion and hope

“When I revisited the Ramayana, I realised that Trijata became Sita’s anchor at a time when she needed one the most. There are so many moments in a woman’s life when she feels like giving up, when nothing seems to be going her way. At such times, all she needs is something or someone to hold on to. For Sita, that person was Trijata. She helped Sita navigate her time in Ashoka Vana with as little emotional trauma as possible, constantly giving her hope and reassuring her that things would get better and that brighter days were just around the corner,” says Anuradha Ramesh, Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer and research scholar, who has brought together dance, theatre and shadow puppetry to create an imaginative visual experience.