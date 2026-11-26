What happens when three women come together to shine a light on a lesser-known heroine from the Ramayana? You get Trijata-Promise of Dawn, a production that proves even the smallest characters can leave the biggest impressions. Conceptualised and written by Anuradha Ramesh, brought to life with theatre artiste and storyteller Dharma Raman, and curated and produced by Usharani Kannan, the production revisits the story of Trijata, the wise and compassionate woman who becomes Sita’s unlikely ally during her captivity in Ashoka Vanam.
“When I revisited the Ramayana, I realised that Trijata became Sita’s anchor at a time when she needed one the most. There are so many moments in a woman’s life when she feels like giving up, when nothing seems to be going her way. At such times, all she needs is something or someone to hold on to. For Sita, that person was Trijata. She helped Sita navigate her time in Ashoka Vana with as little emotional trauma as possible, constantly giving her hope and reassuring her that things would get better and that brighter days were just around the corner,” says Anuradha Ramesh, Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer and research scholar, who has brought together dance, theatre and shadow puppetry to create an imaginative visual experience.
The 90-minute production features just two characters – Sita and Trijata, played by Anuradha and Dharma – with live musical accompaniment by a vocalist, veena player and percussionist. Shadow puppetry adds another layer of magic, particularly in the portrayal of Trijata’s prophetic dream, which foretells Ravana’s downfall and Rama’s eventual victory.
For Dharma, who brings Trijata to life, the character’s significance goes far beyond her relatively brief appearance in the Sundara Kanda. “Trijata may be a lesser-known character, but we felt her story speaks volumes about the world we live in today. At a time when women need to stand up for one another, her story feels particularly relevant. The daughter of Vibhishana, Trijata has grown up witnessing the injustice of Ravana’s actions. Despite being part of his clan, she refuses to turn a blind eye to Sita’s suffering. Instead, she offers her courage and reassurance, holding space for her when hope seems all but lost. She constantly reminds Sita that things will get better, that Rama will come for her and that she must not give up. Sometimes, a little reassurance can make all the difference.”
Anuradha believes this message of women standing by women is what makes the story resonate across generations. “For every Sita in today's world, there will always be a Trijata. She could be your friend, your mother or even a complete stranger. Sometimes, all it takes is someone willing to lend a shoulder, listen without judgement and remind you that you are not alone.”
For Usharani Kannan, founder of Storyweavers by Usharani and curator of the production, it was the story’s underlying message that struck a chord. Having previously explored the coming together of dance and storytelling, she was keen to bring another artistic dimension into the mix. “I don't believe anyone is entirely good or entirely evil. There is a good side to everyone, and circumstances often shape the choices we make. What makes Trijata’s story so beautiful is that even someone perceived as a demon can show extraordinary love, kindness and empathy. It reminds us that compassion can come from the most unexpected places,” she says.
28 November, 6.30 pm onwards.
At Muthamizh Peravai, TN Rajaratinam Kalai Arangam,
RA Puram, Chennai
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