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Susha and I have known each other since the film Kanda Naal Mudhal. I also remember an old interview on Koffee with Anu, where she sat alongside me. Over the years, I’ve followed her musical journey quite closely.

I’d been wanting to collaborate with her for a long time. We’d spoken about working together on several occasions, and eventually I said, “Susha, why don’t we finally do something together?” I still had my Bharatiyar project on the back burner, so I suggested we revive it.

I asked her if there was a particular song she had in mind, and she suggested Varuvaaiy. She told me that her grandmother had taught her the song. As it happened, my mother had taught me the same composition too, so it felt like a wonderful choice.

She then came over to my home studio and recorded the track. I built the entire musical arrangement around her rendition, deciding on the treatment and direction I wanted to give it. In a sense, I gave the song a completely different look and feel—a complete makeover while retaining the essence of Bharatiyar’s composition.