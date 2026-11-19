Devan on Varuvaaiy's Grammy nomination: 'I am happy I’ve been able to take Tamil music to the global stage'
Singer and composer Devan Ekambaram’s phone has been ringing off the hook ever since the news broke that his single, Varuvaaiy, had earned a Grammy nomination, making history as the first Tamil song to receive a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category. A contemporary interpretation of a composition by Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, the track brings together Devan and singer Susha. We catch up with Devan to talk about the journey behind the song. Excerpts...
Devan Ekambaram on Varuvaaiy's Grammy nomination: 'A moment of god's blessing'
What was your first reaction when you heard the news?
I was at a temple when I received a text from a friend in Los Angeles saying, “Congratulations!” My first reaction was, “Is this for my project or yours?” because I had also been involved in one of their projects. It took me a moment to realise that the message was actually about me.
Within seconds, my phone was flooded with messages on WhatsApp, Instagram and other platforms. Everyone was congratulating me and expressing how happy they were. I was overwhelmed and broke down in tears right there at the temple. It was such an emotional moment, a moment of sheer god’s blessing.
Did you ever imagine that a musical interpretation of a Tamil poem would find its way to the Grammys?
Are you kidding me? Absolutely not! My original plan was to release a full album of Bharatiyar songs that I’ve been working on. I saw this year as a stepping stone—an opportunity to introduce myself to the Grammy voting members and familiarise them with my work. That way, when I returned next year with the full album, they might remember me.
But this recognition has given me a tremendous boost in confidence and motivation to go all out with the project. I now want to take it to the next level and, hopefully, bring the Tamil community together to raise funds and create something substantial, giving the album the scale it truly deserves.
How did the idea for the song come about?
I’ve always loved Bharatiyar’s work and felt it would be wonderful to create something around his poetry. I’d conceived the idea three years ago, but it kept getting pushed back, as I was involved in other Grammy projects, working with artistes such as Charu Suri and Ricky Kej. So I decided to focus on those commitments and return to my Bharatiyar project when the time was right.
Looking back, those three years turned out to be quite valuable. During that period, I had the opportunity to connect with several people involved in the Grammy voting process through my work campaigning for other artistes. I was actively involved in online campaigns, which helped people become familiar with me and my work.
How did you bring Susha on board, and what was the process of making the song like?
Susha and I have known each other since the film Kanda Naal Mudhal. I also remember an old interview on Koffee with Anu, where she sat alongside me. Over the years, I’ve followed her musical journey quite closely.
I’d been wanting to collaborate with her for a long time. We’d spoken about working together on several occasions, and eventually I said, “Susha, why don’t we finally do something together?” I still had my Bharatiyar project on the back burner, so I suggested we revive it.
I asked her if there was a particular song she had in mind, and she suggested Varuvaaiy. She told me that her grandmother had taught her the song. As it happened, my mother had taught me the same composition too, so it felt like a wonderful choice.
She then came over to my home studio and recorded the track. I built the entire musical arrangement around her rendition, deciding on the treatment and direction I wanted to give it. In a sense, I gave the song a completely different look and feel—a complete makeover while retaining the essence of Bharatiyar’s composition.
You've been composing music for quite some time now. How was the experience working on this piece?
I've always followed my instincts when it comes to composing. I create music based on what I feel passionate about, rather than setting out with a particular genre or commercial formula in mind. I've never thought, “Let me compose a kuthu number now”, or “I need to come up with an item song or a sad melody.”
Take Bale Pandiya, for instance. I thoroughly enjoyed working on that film because Siddharth (Chandrasekhar) and I shared wonderful creative chemistry. We were completely in sync, both musically and in our approach to the project. It was a lovely experience.
Sadly, the film didn't perform well at the box office. That's the unfortunate reality of the film industry – when a film doesn't work commercially, its music often suffers too, regardless of how good the songs might be.
What does this Grammy recognition mean to you personally, and what do you hope it will mean for Tamil music?
I am just happy that I've been able to make a contribution towards taking Tamil music to the global stage. That's how I see my role in this entire journey. I consider myself a vahanam – the vehicle that helped carry this music forward. You could perhaps call me a catalyst, but I think vahanam captures it much better. After all, I was merely the medium through which this came to fruition. Ultimately, this is about giving Tamil music the global recognition it deserves and creating opportunities for more such work to reach international audiences.
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