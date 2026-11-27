From page to stage: Hyderabad gets ready to witness sisterhood and survival in this theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s masterpiece
Bringing to the stage a novel that has touched hearts and stirred minds across the world for nearly two decades, Arena Productions presents a theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns. Ahead of the show’s Hyderabad run, we caught up with director Tahera S to talk about bringing this poignant story of love, loss, resilience and sisterhood to life on stage. Excerpts:
What drew you to A Thousand Splendid Suns, and what made you feel that its story needed to be told through theatre?
I had read A Thousand Splendid Suns many years ago, and it is one of those books that will always remain very close to my heart. Khaled Hosseini’s writing is absolutely fantastic. It has everything that draws an audience in: love, relationships, family, conflict, drama, sacrifice, heartbreak and, above all, the resilience of the human spirit. What makes this story so powerful is its relevance beyond borders, race, culture and time. Though rooted in Afghanistan, its emotions and experiences are universal. It speaks of women’s struggles, strength, dreams and their extraordinary ability to survive even the most difficult circumstances. What is truly unfortunate, however, is that the themes explored in the book are not merely a reflection of a distant past. They continue to exist in many parts of the world and sadly within so many homes even today. That is what makes this story so important and so deeply unsettling.
How did you decide which parts of the novel to retain or condense for an adaptation that does not overwhelm?
The play is seen through Laila’s lens. The challenge is to identify the core of the story and ensure it remains intact. The novel spans several decades, political upheavals and multiple phases in the lives of its characters. It would be impossible and perhaps even unnecessary to bring every incident from the novel onto the stage. I wanted to preserve the emotional milestones rather than get caught up in narrating every event. Some incidents and subplots had to be condensed, while certain transitions needed to be handled differently to maintain the pace of the play. I was also conscious of not overwhelming the audience with too much historical and political information. I wanted the larger political situation to remain present, but always through the lives and experiences of the characters. For me, the heart of this story is not just Afghanistan’s history or the circumstances surrounding these women. If I could retain that emotional journey and make the audience feel what these women go through, I felt I had remained true to the spirit of the novel. My intention was never to recreate the book on stage, but the experience of reading it.
Mariam and Laila share a powerful bond in the book. How have you approach the portrayal of the evolution of their relationship — not just the shared experience of systemic oppression and violence but also the joy and solidarity they find?
I think the most beautiful aspect of the novel is the relationship that evolves between Mariam and Laila. It begins with resentment, insecurity, jealousy and a certain amount of hostility, which is perhaps understandable given the circumstances they are forced into. But slowly, almost imperceptibly, they begin to see each other differently. What starts as an unlikely relationship eventually becomes one of the deepest bonds of love, friendship and motherhood. As a director, I wanted this evolution to happen organically. I didn’t want to portray them as women who immediately find comfort in each other simply because they share the same suffering. Their relationship has to go through its own journey. There are moments of anger, disagreements, vulnerability, laughter, tenderness and even small moments of happiness. I was particularly keen that the women should not be defined only by the violence and oppression they experience. They are also women who laugh, dream, hope, care for each other and find pockets of joy in the middle of an otherwise difficult existence. These moments are equally important because they make their relationship human and relatable. At its heart, this is a story about how love can emerge in the most unlikely circumstances, and how sometimes family is not what we are born into, but what we find in one another.
Are there any moments or themes in the book that you believe become more powerful when experienced live on stage?
Moments of loss, oppression, violence, evolving relationship between Laila and Mariam have a different intensity on stage. Rather than depicting everything realistically, I feel the use of abstract staging, lighting, movement and live music can communicate the emotional weight of these experiences in a much more evocative way. Theatre has the ability to make these emotions immediate and deeply personal. The audience doesn’t just hear their stories, they share the space with them.
Nov 28. 3 pm. Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Serilingampalle.