A

I think the most beautiful aspect of the novel is the relationship that evolves between Mariam and Laila. It begins with resentment, insecurity, jealousy and a certain amount of hostility, which is perhaps understandable given the circumstances they are forced into. But slowly, almost imperceptibly, they begin to see each other differently. What starts as an unlikely relationship eventually becomes one of the deepest bonds of love, friendship and motherhood. As a director, I wanted this evolution to happen organically. I didn’t want to portray them as women who immediately find comfort in each other simply because they share the same suffering. Their relationship has to go through its own journey. There are moments of anger, disagreements, vulnerability, laughter, tenderness and even small moments of happiness. I was particularly keen that the women should not be defined only by the violence and oppression they experience. They are also women who laugh, dream, hope, care for each other and find pockets of joy in the middle of an otherwise difficult existence. These moments are equally important because they make their relationship human and relatable. At its heart, this is a story about how love can emerge in the most unlikely circumstances, and how sometimes family is not what we are born into, but what we find in one another.