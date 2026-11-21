Sitting with his feet up and a bored expression on his face, Neeraj Goyat paints a picture of nonchalance. Seated two spots to Neeraj’s right is former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. Together, the pair cut a formidable picture — impenetrable and stoic. For an Indian combat sports enthusiast, a face-off like this is beyond exciting. In an attempt to stage India's biggest professional boxing event in recent memory, India’s Neeraj Goyat is set to face Anthony “Showtime” Pettis on January 23, 2027.
Ahead of the match, we caught up with the two fighters as they came face to face at their first press conference together in Hyderabad. The fight, promoted by the Indian Pro Boxing League and endorsed by the Indian Boxing Council, will take place in either Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam or Chennai.
Anthony, who brings with him a 20-year career in mixed martial arts, and having won the UFC Lightweight Championship in 2013, will don boxing gloves to take on one of India’s most popular boxers. However, his reasons for stepping into the ring go beyond just participating in a big fight. With India emerging as a major market for the sports and entertainment industries, it comes as no surprise that combat sports and promoters like Anthony himself are looking to claim their share of the pie.
Building a platform for Indian combat sports seems to be the larger vision. Neeraj, on the other hand, carries a different burden. While the three-time World Boxing Council Asia champion has come a long way in his career, his victory over Whindersson Nunes on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard pushed him further into the spotlight.
Now, he gets to feature on the main card of a major fight, in front of a home crowd, going head-to-head with a big name in the UFC.One would expect Neeraj to exhibit healthy optimism, perhaps even a hint of apprehension. But the boxer oozes pure, unadulterated confidence. “Anthony Showtime,” he says proudly, enunciating every word, “I will make you disappear in no time.” One must admire his commitment to the bit. Trash-talking tendencies aside, Neeraj acknowledges Anthony’s success in the UFC but firmly states that boxing is his domain. After the press conference, we asked the Indian star if this flamboyance, this cold disregard, was a mask and, if so, whether he ever took it off. A half-smirk and a moment to ponder later, he responds, “Not a mask. It’s a character. I play a lot of characters.”
In the past, Neeraj has made headlines for his staunch defence of his motherland. A heated pre-fight face-off against American Anthony Taylor and a post-match clash that required intervention tell you all you need to know about the kind of national pride he carries. Brevity, it seems, is his ally as he answers, “The Army.” With strong ties to the Indian Army and the Army Sports Institute, the values instilled in him from the age of 14 have become a significant part of who he is today.
But for Neeraj, visibility is his biggest currency. Whether it is fighting abroad, being represented by Most Valuable Productions, co-owned by internet personality and boxer Jake Paul, or taking on roles in reality television and films, he is open to anything that brings attention to Indian boxing. When asked if the Indian Boxing Council could do more for Indian boxers, Neeraj is diplomatic. “Yes, maybe they can work on their publicity,” he says. He agrees that a more prominent grassroots programme could help the situation. We try to press him further, asking if he has any apprehensions about going up against a UFC champion, but Neeraj remains unfazed.
“There are no kicks in boxing, no takedowns, just punching,” he says confidently. Funnily enough, kicking is what Anthony misses most about his time in the UFC. Having boxed all his life, however, he enjoys the challenge of not being able to kick or wrestle, and having to trust his hands.
When asked which move from his UFC days he would carry over into boxing if it were legal, “The Superman Punch!” he answers exuberantly. It would be remiss to meet a veteran like Anthony and not discuss the mind-body connection in such a physically demanding sport. So, how does he navigate the highs of reaching the pinnacle of his sport while also dealing with the lows that come with loss and injury? “I think the lowest of lows are required to feel the highest of highs,” he explains. “With the lows, it’s all different now. With social media, everyone’s watching. When it happens, you have to realise that it’s a part of the game. So when the highs come, don’t live up there, don’t live down here. You have to find yourself right in the middle and be humble. You can’t have an ego,” is his advice.
While the rivalry is taut ahead of the fight, both the fighters are working towards a common goal. “We’re here to build up Indian combat sports. We have to sell the fight; we have to make people tune in,” the American MMA star says earnestly. Neeraj, too, is counting on his home crowd to bring more eyes to the sport. “Just support me, support this event, support Indian fighters,” is his ardent call to action.
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