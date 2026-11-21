Sitting with his feet up and a bored expression on his face, Neeraj Goyat paints a picture of nonchalance. Seated two spots to Neeraj’s right is former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. Together, the pair cut a formidable picture — impenetrable and stoic. For an Indian combat sports enthusiast, a face-off like this is beyond exciting. In an attempt to stage India's biggest professional boxing event in recent memory, India’s Neeraj Goyat is set to face Anthony “Showtime” Pettis on January 23, 2027.

Ahead of the match, we caught up with the two fighters as they came face to face at their first press conference together in Hyderabad. The fight, promoted by the Indian Pro Boxing League and endorsed by the Indian Boxing Council, will take place in either Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam or Chennai.

Both Neeraj and Anthony will enter the ring with plenty to prove

Anthony, who brings with him a 20-year career in mixed martial arts, and having won the UFC Lightweight Championship in 2013, will don boxing gloves to take on one of India’s most popular boxers. However, his reasons for stepping into the ring go beyond just participating in a big fight. With India emerging as a major market for the sports and entertainment industries, it comes as no surprise that combat sports and promoters like Anthony himself are looking to claim their share of the pie.