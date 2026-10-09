Shivani Raghuvanshi on Dupahiya season 2, embracing complexity and letting her characters lead the way

A

What was really exciting about my character, Roshni, is that when you prepare for a character, you either try to find that character within you or find someone to draw from. You have a reference point in your head — this particular character reminds you of this person, and you take those nuances and move forward from there. But for Roshni, because I had never come across anyone quite like her, it was so fun to create her. We had multiple sessions with the director, Sonam Nair, who helped us to understand the character. Roshni, on paper, comes across as very manipulative and mean. But what Sona really wanted with this particular character was that she should be very sweet and someone who doesn’t actually know that she’s doing something odd on purpose. She’s somebody who attracts problems. And every time, even when she’s trying to solve and help somebody, she ends up kind of needing help from people to get her out of the situation. So it’s very interesting to create something where a woman starts thinking about herself or puts herself first; especially in our country, people may think that she’s very self-centred, or that she’s very dominating. So just to find that nuance and balance for her was very exciting.