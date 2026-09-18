Armaan Malik on creative reinvention, linguistic exploration, and the pursuit of a global sound

A

The biggest change has been the democratisation of music. When I started, there were very clear gatekeepers. Labels, radio, television and films played a huge role in determining what reached audiences. Today, an artiste can make a song independently, put it out into the world and build an audience globally without waiting for someone to give them permission. I think that is incredibly exciting. At the same time, there is so much more music being released now that attention has become incredibly valuable. It is not enough for a song to just be good. It needs to have an identity, a point of view and something that makes people want to come back to it. I also think Indian music is entering a really interesting phase globally. We are no longer just exporting Bollywood music. There is an opportunity to export Indian artistes, sounds, stories and culture on their own terms. I think the next wave will be about making music that is deeply rooted in where we come from, but does not feel restricted by geography.