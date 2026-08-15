From title drought to Tokyo triumph: P V Sindhu reflects on embracing the grind, mental health, and the road ahead

Despite being a national treasure and the face of Indian badminton, P V Sindhu is also the kind of person you could run into at the park and instantly become friends with. Representing the country at the highest level, the shuttler has been through it all — the thrill of victory, tough setbacks, and injuries. Yet, time and again, she has emerged stronger.

Forged by determination and an attitude that no self-help book could teach, Sindhu’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. After a title drought of nearly two years, her recent Japan Open victory is a testament to her resilience, grit and sheer will to win. Having recently laid the foundation for the P V Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam, and with the BWF World Championships set to take place in Delhi later this month, we caught up with the two-time Olympic medallist for a quick chat.

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