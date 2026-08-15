From title drought to Tokyo triumph: P V Sindhu reflects on embracing the grind, mental health, and the road ahead
Despite being a national treasure and the face of Indian badminton, P V Sindhu is also the kind of person you could run into at the park and instantly become friends with. Representing the country at the highest level, the shuttler has been through it all — the thrill of victory, tough setbacks, and injuries. Yet, time and again, she has emerged stronger.
Forged by determination and an attitude that no self-help book could teach, Sindhu’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. After a title drought of nearly two years, her recent Japan Open victory is a testament to her resilience, grit and sheer will to win. Having recently laid the foundation for the P V Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam, and with the BWF World Championships set to take place in Delhi later this month, we caught up with the two-time Olympic medallist for a quick chat.
Excerpts:
You recently won the Japan Open, becoming the first Indian to do so. After all the work you’ve put in, what did it feel like to be crowned champion again?
It feels really good, and it is very special because I’m winning after a while. After so many years, it is a big win, which gives me a lot of confidence and a boost — especially with the World Championships coming up.
Athletes are constantly scrutinised, often by people who may not understand the physical and mental toll of competing at the highest level. How have you learnt to separate constructive criticism from noise, and where do you draw that line?
I think it’s important that you understand your physical and mental wellbeing at the same time because sometimes you might be good physically but not mentally, and sometimes vice versa. So you need to understand the difference, and that is very important because on court, sometimes you do everything, but mentally you’re not there.
I think that definitely makes a lot of difference. Personally, that is important for me. People might say a thousand things, but it is important that you do what needs to be done. That’s where I draw a line; the work that goes on behind the scenes is very important, where you do a lot of the work that people or the fans don’t see.
Is there a moment from your career that you would like to relive?
I’ve had so much experience in my career so far, and I think every win gave me confidence, yet every loss taught me a lot more and made me stronger. I learnt from my mistakes. There are many moments, but after the Rio Olympics in 2016, my life has changed in many ways.
You’ve played thousands of rallies and hit countless shots. Has there ever been a moment when even you surprised yourself with what you pulled off on court?
In 2017, I played a long rally that was around 74 shots, and when I look back now, I get surprised — like, how did I even play it?
As an elite athlete, you’re incredibly attuned to your body. How do you recognise the difference between pushing through discomfort and knowing when your body is asking you to slow down?
I think as an individual and as an athlete, you need to know when to stop and when you need to push. Because sometimes when you push, you might get injured. What I would say is — your body’s like a temple. You need to take care of it, and when you have to stop, you just have to stop. Oftentimes you’re physically tired, but still you tell yourself, ’It’s okay, I want to push myself.’ At that point in time, you need to slow down and make sure you take care of your recovery, because it also plays a very major role.
You’ve spoken openly about mental health and have experienced the highs of winning as well as the lows that can come with setbacks and recovery. Have there been moments when you’ve wondered if it was time to step away? What made you keep going?
I’ve never felt that I have to step away, but when you lose, you do feel upset. You would want to win all the time, and you need to understand that it is life — it is sport. There will be ups and downs, and you need to accept the fact that there will be times when you play brilliantly, and there are times when you just lose by a point. When I lose, I do feel bad, and I get very upset. But I think you need to go back and start from step one. So that’s how you learn, and that’s how you keep going forward.
What is one thing you had to unlearn about yourself, your game, or your idea of success to keep evolving?
A lot of people ask, ‘You got all the success, you’ve won everything. What else?’ But for me, I feel there’s more to come, and I have more to give. When you win and when you’re successful, it’s fine. But, to maintain that — it’s a different ball game altogether. And I think at that point, it is important to know that no matter how much you win or succeed, you always need to remember how you started. I mean, you enjoy, have fun, go to a party — it’s fine. But then, you have to focus on what’s next. It is a process, and if you want to win more, you have to come back for training the next day.
What is something people assume about you that is completely untrue?
People sometimes think that I’m also aggressive off court, but that’s not true. I’m very jovial and fun-loving.
You’re now in the final stretch of preparation for the BWF World Championships. How are you feeling at this stage, both physically and mentally?
I’m completely fine. Everything is going well. I hope everything keeps going well. I’m really excited that the World Championships are happening in India. We’ll have the home crowd and the confidence that comes with it. I hope I do well and give my best. I’m hoping for a medal.