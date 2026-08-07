With Homecoming, OutStation reflects on a whirlwind year of music, brotherhood, and creating a space where fans can feel heard

For the band, however, home is no longer just a place. “Home to us will always be our roots and the families we come from,” OutStation says. “But it’s also become the dream that we’re chasing together as a band. And it’s our Passengers too. When we’re on stage, they feel like an extension of us.”

If the songs feel personal, that’s because they capture a period when almost everything in their lives was changing at once. “There have been a lot of moments where we’ve looked around and thought, ‘okay, this is actually happening,’” the band says. “Our first-ever prom in Mumbai was definitely one of the biggest. It ended up becoming the location for our first music video too. Around 300 people bought tickets to come and see us before we even had a song out.”

That early faith from audiences became one of the defining themes of OutStation’s first year. Fans showed up before there was a catalogue to stream or a hit song to sing along to. The scale of that support only grew. “Then suddenly we found ourselves performing for 10,000 people in Guwahati,” the band recalls. “That felt unreal. And after that, spending two weeks travelling across 10 cities on a bus together really cemented the feeling that this wasn’t just a project anymore. It felt like a real band.”

What makes OutStation particularly interesting is that they aren’t presenting a finished version of themselves. They’re still discovering who they are in public. The band’s music reflects that openness. “We all have our own ideas and influences that we bring into different sessions,” they explain. “Sometimes only two are in a room because those two have a strong sense of what they want to make. Other times all five of us are there building something together. We also work with producers and composers who help shape our ideas even further.” Rather than chasing a fixed sound, they’re embracing the process of finding one. “It’s iterative more than anything. The OutStation sound is still evolving. We’re figuring it out as we go.”