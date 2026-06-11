Teen boy band OutStation drops raw ‘Homecoming’ single and video after record-breaking tour demand

OutStation states, “Homecoming really has been a feeling we all felt in the last one year. It’s so true with everything we’ve gone through and we feel that our fans are going through too. We wanted to celebrate it in the best possible way, and this 10 city road tour on the Homecoming Bus has been a dream we’ve always wanted to do since we came together. We hope to see so many of our fans in the next month and sing it with them!”

With 50,000+ registrations locked in and a 14-day rolling highway tour kicking off on June 14 across Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Bhopal, Indore, Pune and Mumbai, OutStation is cementing their place as India’s definitive new pop act. Signed to Kotecha's Visva Records, the group has already commanded an audience of over 200,000 across venues, building a massive cultural movement off the back of just two previous independent tracks, Tum Se and Aaj Kal. The Homecoming Bus completely flips the traditional concert model.

The single Homecoming and its music video are available now on all major streaming platforms. The full Homecoming EP arrives worldwide on July 31, 2026.

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