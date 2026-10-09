Twin Strings reflect on their musical journey ahead of Karwaan India Tour in Hyderabad
For Twin Strings, the road has always been as much about the people as the music. From two brothers playing together to a four-member band with a loyal following, their journey has grown into a shared soundtrack for many. Now, with the Karwaan India Tour bringing them to the city, we speak to the band about their music.
From brothers to bandmates: Twin Strings on music, growth, and connection
Karwaan comes after more than a decade of performing together. Looking back, what are some of the biggest ways Twin Strings has evolved as a band, both musically and personally?
We started as two brothers who just wanted to play music, and today we’re a four-member band that has travelled the world and built a community around our music. Musically, we’ve grown, but our friendship and love for performing are still the same.
What does this tour represent for the band at this stage of your career?
Karwaan is a celebration of our journey so far. It feels like bringing everyone who has been part of our journey together and starting the next chapter with them.
Your concerts are known for their sing-along moments and audience interaction. How do you strike a balance between performing and creating a shared experience with the crowd?
We don’t really see the audience as separate from the show. The best moments are when they sing louder than us. We leave enough space for the crowd to become part of the performance.
Hyderabad has a growing independent music scene and a very enthusiastic live audience. What has your experience been like performing in the city, and what keeps you coming back?
Hyderabad has always given us a lot of love. The audience is incredibly musical and energetic, and there’s always a beautiful connection when we perform here.
Your setlists often blend original music with familiar melodies and medleys. How do you approach curating a show that appeals to both longtime fans and first-time listeners?
We try to take people on a journey- familiar songs, our originals, medleys and a few surprises. We want both old fans and someone seeing us for the first time to have a great night.
Independent music in India has changed significantly since Twin Strings first started. What shifts have you witnessed, and what excites you most about where the scene is headed?
The biggest change is that artists can now directly build their own audience. There’s also much more acceptance and excitement around original independent music, which is really encouraging.
Is there a particular song in the Karwaan set that feels especially meaningful to perform right now? What makes it resonate with you at this moment?
Karwaan itself. It talks about the journey, and after more than a decade of doing this, the lyrics feel very close to our own story.
What can fans attending the Hyderabad show expect?
A bigger, more immersive Twin Strings experience. Great music, a lot of singing, energy and some emotional moments. And Hyderabad, we want you to sing really loud!
Touring can be demanding, especially across multiple cities in a short span. Do you have any rituals, traditions, or behind-the-scenes routines that keep the band grounded on the road?
Mostly just being together. Someone is always sleeping, someone is making music, someone is eating, and someone is making fun of the others. That chaos is our routine.
What are some creative goals or musical directions you're hoping to explore next?
More original music, new collaborations and experimenting with music, visuals and storytelling. We feel like there’s still a lot more to explore.
Tickets start at Rs 999.
Oct 10, 7 pm.
Tavaro Resorts and Events, Kokapet.
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