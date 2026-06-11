Indie duo Abhidaan talks about their new single kya mere ho

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Abhimanyu: A lot has changed, honestly. We can hear ourselves growing up through these songs. Kahan Chali was our debut single. We were still in our first year of college and simply wanted to put out music. It sounded exciting to release our own songs. We had no grand plans. We were learning everything as we went along. We had friends in college who helped us with everything — cover art, video assets, photographs, all of it. We’re always grateful to them because they believed in us when we were just starting out. Over the years, we’ve become much more confident in who we are as artistes. Earlier, we were mostly focused on songwriting. We had ideas for how we wanted things to sound, but we didn’t really know how to produce them ourselves, so we worked with other producers. One of the biggest changes has been learning production and developing our own sonic identity. Our sound has matured a lot — not just in terms of production quality, but also in the choices we make, the sounds we pick, the arrangements we create, the emotions we choose to highlight and even the way we approach songwriting. We understand our strengths much better now. At the same time, we’ve never stopped experimenting. Besharam Iraaday and Laapata had a completely different energy from some of our other releases and we love that. We never want to feel restricted by one style or genre. If there’s one thing that feels different today, it’s that we have a much clearer understanding of what Abhidaan sounds and feels like. With kya mere ho, it felt as though all the pieces came together — the songwriting, the production, the emotions and the storytelling. It feels like a very honest representation of who we are right now. More than anything, though, we’ve grown as people. What’s really special is that people haven’t just watched us grow as artistes — they’ve watched us grow as friends too. Abhidaan has always been more than music for us. It’s been a journey of two best friends figuring things out together and we’re grateful that so many people have chosen to be a part of that journey.