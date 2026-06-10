Keshav Tyohar blends desi nostalgia and modern pop in new single Meena Bazaar

After making a mark as the runner-up of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Keshav Tyohar has released his latest single, Meena Bazaar, a track that combines traditional cultural imagery with contemporary pop sounds.
Inspired by the charm and elegance associated with old-world bazaars, the song explores the emotions of admiration and romance. Using ‘Meena Bazaar’ as a metaphor for beauty, grace and timeless charm, Keshav tells the story of a man captivated by the woman he loves. Through the lyrics, he highlights the little details that make her special, from the way she carries herself to the warmth of her smile.
At 24, Keshav is steadily building a name for himself in India’s independent pop scene. His music draws from a mix of pop, electronic, indie and hindustani classical influences, resulting in a sound that feels both modern and rooted in tradition. As an independent artiste, he takes charge of writing, producing and performing his own songs, bringing a personal touch to his music.
Speaking about the track, Keshav says, “Meena Bazaar is very close to me because it comes from a feeling I think everyone has experienced at some point — quietly admiring someone and finding beauty in the smallest things they do. I wanted the song to feel simple, honest and poetic at the same time. The idea of Meena Bazaar felt perfect because it represents the timeless desi charm, grace and beauty that is so deeply rooted in our culture. It felt like the perfect metaphor for celebrating someone’s presence in a way that feels both personal and familiar.”
The release also marks the beginning of a larger musical narrative. Meena Bazaar serves as the first chapter of a three-part series that will trace the emotional journey of a man falling in love, with each song exploring a different stage of that experience.
With Meena Bazaar, Keshav Tyohar offers a blend of heartfelt storytelling, cultural nostalgia and contemporary production, while laying the foundation for a broader musical journey centred on love and human connection.
Meena Bazaar is streaming on all audio platforms.
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