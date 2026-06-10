Keshav Tyohar blends desi nostalgia and modern pop in new single Meena Bazaar

After making a mark as the runner-up of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Keshav Tyohar has released his latest single, Meena Bazaar, a track that combines traditional cultural imagery with contemporary pop sounds.

Finding romance in the smallest moments

Inspired by the charm and elegance associated with old-world bazaars, the song explores the emotions of admiration and romance. Using ‘Meena Bazaar’ as a metaphor for beauty, grace and timeless charm, Keshav tells the story of a man captivated by the woman he loves. Through the lyrics, he highlights the little details that make her special, from the way she carries herself to the warmth of her smile.