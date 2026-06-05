After the success of Nadaaniyan, Akshath Acharya returns with Aadat Nahi Hai

Akshath has steadily built a name for himself through music that reflects the experiences and emotions of young listeners. The Mumbai-based singer-songwriter first gained attention online with his honest songwriting and relatable persona, gradually cultivating a loyal fanbase. Over the past year, he has emerged as a significant figure in India’s growing independent music movement, with his breakout hit Nadaaniyan becoming a major success. The song crossed 250 million streams across platforms, while its music video amassed more than 240 million views, marking a notable milestone for Indian independent music.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind Aadat Nahi Hai, Akshath shares that the song was born from a deeply personal moment rather than a planned creative exercise. “I didn’t go into Aadat Nahi Hai with any particular intention or expectation. It came from a very real and personal place. One day, while sitting with my guitar, I realised that what I missed the most weren’t the grand gestures or special dates, but the small everyday habits and moments we shared. That emptiness slowly became the heart of this song. I just wrote what I was genuinely feeling and I hope listeners are able to find a part of their own story in it,” he says.