After the success of Nadaaniyan, Akshath Acharya returns with Aadat Nahi Hai

One of the most promising young voices in India’s indie-pop scene, Akshath Acharya returns with Aadat Nahi Hai, a new single that explores the emotions left behind when a relationship comes to an end. Blending gentle melodies with heartfelt lyrics, the track captures the often-overlooked pain of missing the little things — shared routines, familiar conversations and everyday moments that once felt ordinary but suddenly leave a void.
The song stands out for its understated storytelling, focusing not on dramatic heartbreak but on the quiet process of adjusting to someone’s absence. Through its soothing soundscape and relatable narrative, Aadat Nahi Hai strikes a balance between nostalgia, comfort and longing, making it a track that many listeners are likely to connect with.
Akshath has steadily built a name for himself through music that reflects the experiences and emotions of young listeners. The Mumbai-based singer-songwriter first gained attention online with his honest songwriting and relatable persona, gradually cultivating a loyal fanbase. Over the past year, he has emerged as a significant figure in India’s growing independent music movement, with his breakout hit Nadaaniyan becoming a major success. The song crossed 250 million streams across platforms, while its music video amassed more than 240 million views, marking a notable milestone for Indian independent music.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind Aadat Nahi Hai, Akshath shares that the song was born from a deeply personal moment rather than a planned creative exercise. “I didn’t go into Aadat Nahi Hai with any particular intention or expectation. It came from a very real and personal place. One day, while sitting with my guitar, I realised that what I missed the most weren’t the grand gestures or special dates, but the small everyday habits and moments we shared. That emptiness slowly became the heart of this song. I just wrote what I was genuinely feeling and I hope listeners are able to find a part of their own story in it,” he says.
With Aadat Nahi Hai, Akshath continues to strengthen his position as one of the defining voices of India’s new-age indie-pop landscape. As independent music continues to find wider audiences across the country, the singer-songwriter remains committed to creating songs rooted in honesty, vulnerability and everyday experiences, further deepening his connection with listeners who see their own stories reflected in his music.
Aadat Nahi Hai is streaming on all audio platforms.
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