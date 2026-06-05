With the release of his latest album Lottery, Shaggy continues to redefine global music even after four decades

Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, began his career as an MC in New York City’s emerging dancehall scene after moving to Brooklyn in his teens. He later served four years in the US Marines, including two tours of duty in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm, before signing his first record deal and breaking through globally with Oh Carolina. Over the following decade, he became one of the most influential reggae and dancehall artistes, with landmark releases including Boombastic (1995), the multi-platinum Hot Shot (2000) and Angel (2000) — the highest-ranked album by a Caribbean artiste on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of the 21st century.

A two-time Grammy Award winner, Shaggy is the only diamond-selling dancehall artiste in history and has sold more than 40 million album units worldwide. His catalogue includes eight Billboard Hot 100 singles and seven Billboard 200 albums, alongside over two billion Spotify streams, making him one of the most-streamed reggae artistes of all time. His latest album Lottery, released via VP Records and Ranch Entertainment, is a 13-track project rooted in his philosophy of betting on himself. Largely self-produced, it features collaborations with Sting, Robin Thicke, Akon, Beres Hammond, Jeremih and Anthony Hamilton — blending dancehall with pop, R&B and global influences while staying true to Jamaican musical tradition.

Beyond music, Shaggy has expanded into theatre and film and is also active in humanitarian work through the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation in Jamaica. In a recent conversation with Indulge, he spoke about the importance of self-belief, staying authentic to his Jamaican roots while evolving globally and the creative energy he draws from collaborating across generations of artistes.