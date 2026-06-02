Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma releases his first-ever Gurbani single Mera Satguru Pyaara

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, "This sacred Shabad asks one of the most intimate questions of human devotion: how does one meet the beloved True Guru? Mera Satguru Pyaara is the soul’s gentle search for guidance, grace, and inner peace. The Shabad speaks of the Guru not merely as a teacher, but as a divine presence that removes our restlessness and fills the heart with pure bliss. Performing this live in Chandigarh during the tour held a very special stillness. The resonance of the sitar, the act of seva, and the silence of the sangat completely fused into one. Through every note, this rendition carries a soft, meditative yearning. It is not just a musical performance of seeking, but it is seeking itself. This offering is for anyone who has ever searched for direction, or longed to feel held by something greater than themselves."

With Mera Satguru Pyaara, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma continues his vital mission: proving that ancient classical music is not a relic of the past, but a deeply relevant, living medium for healing, connection and peace in today's fast-paced world.

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