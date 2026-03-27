Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on bringing Indian classical music to new audiences

For a long time, Indian classical music felt like something you had to be trained to understand. It carried a sense of distance, as if it belonged to a smaller, more informed audience. That is slowly changing. More artistes today are finding ways to make the music feel open, something you can connect with even if you are hearing it for the first time.

Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026: Bridging tradition and modernity for global audiences

One of them is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. Growing up around the sitar, it was always part of his life, but choosing it seriously came later. Over the years, he has shaped a way of playing and performing that feels both rooted and easy to connect with. His work, especially around mental health and live performances, focuses on creating an experience where people can slow down and really listen without feeling intimidated.

Ahead of his show in Hyderabad for his Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026, Rishab talks about finding his own direction, building a connection with a wider audience, and why he wants to take Indian classical music beyond the traditional stages.