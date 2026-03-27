Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on bringing Indian classical music to new audiences
For a long time, Indian classical music felt like something you had to be trained to understand. It carried a sense of distance, as if it belonged to a smaller, more informed audience. That is slowly changing. More artistes today are finding ways to make the music feel open, something you can connect with even if you are hearing it for the first time.
Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026: Bridging tradition and modernity for global audiences
One of them is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. Growing up around the sitar, it was always part of his life, but choosing it seriously came later. Over the years, he has shaped a way of playing and performing that feels both rooted and easy to connect with. His work, especially around mental health and live performances, focuses on creating an experience where people can slow down and really listen without feeling intimidated.
Ahead of his show in Hyderabad for his Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026, Rishab talks about finding his own direction, building a connection with a wider audience, and why he wants to take Indian classical music beyond the traditional stages.
Your Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 brings the instrument into new spaces. How has that shaped your perspective?
Growing up, especially after losing my mentor, I often felt like I didn’t have someone to look up to. That stayed with me. I’ve always wanted to become that figure for someone else; a source of inspiration for younger generations. My larger mission is to elevate Indian classical music and present it on the global stage with the same energy and scale as international acts. Why shouldn’t our music be seen in that light? Through this tour, I want audiences to experience the sitar not just as a traditional instrument, but as something powerful, relevant, and global.
You grew up around the sitar. When did it go from being something you were born into to something you chose for yourself?
Although I grew up around instruments, I was never forced by my parents to pursue music. They were quite liberal in that sense, while always emphasising the importance of academics – my father would even reward me with video games for scoring full marks! The real turning point came when I was accepted as a disciple by my Guru, Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. From that moment, everything changed. It became serious. I felt a deep sense of responsibility not just to learn, but to carry a legacy forward. When he told me that I was the only one of my generation to be his official disciple, it instilled a sense of purpose that made me commit to music with full sincerity.
When you perform, are you preserving tradition or translating it?
I’ve performed for both connoisseurs of Indian classical music and complete first-time listeners, and my goal is to bridge that gap. I want to be an entry point for new audiences while still satisfying those deeply rooted in the tradition. The first half of my performance remains firmly grounded in traditional Indian classical music. But beyond that, I aim to communicate its emotional depth in a way that feels accessible and familiar without overwhelming listeners with technicalities. It’s about honouring the grammar of tradition while making its essence universally felt.
Do you think audiences today are losing patience for deep listening?
I can’t speak for all audiences, but I can speak for mine. People who come to my shows know what to expect. We incorporate practices like breathing meditation, mindfulness, and pure classical music, creating an environment where stillness and attention come naturally. That said, in a world driven by social media, distraction is real. Focus is becoming harder. That’s why I feel especially proud of the community we’ve built over the past six years and our concerts are spaces of calm, presence, and deep listening, which I believe people are quietly craving.
You often connect music with mental health and healing. Is the raga itself therapeutic, or is it the space it creates?
I strongly believe that Indian classical music is deeply rooted in meditation and healing. This comes from personal experience. When I lost my grandfather who was like a best friend to me, I went through a very difficult period. It was through therapy, and more importantly through music, that I found release and healing. That realisation led me to explore raga therapy more deeply. The idea that specific ragas can influence emotional and even physical states is fascinating. I’ve only just begun to understand its depth, but it’s something I’m deeply committed to researching further so I can help people more meaningfully.
You come from a family deeply involved in the craft of building sitars. How much does the physical instrument shape the way you approach music?
People often underestimate how much the smallest details of an instrument affect its sound the frets, the bridge, the strings. That’s where true craftsmanship lies. My father, Sanjay Sharma, is exceptional at this. You can bring him a recording and describe a sound, and he can recreate it through the instrument. We spend countless hours refining the tonal quality, especially with the intention of creating a sound that feels healing and immersive. There’s a lot of research and experimentation behind what people eventually hear.
From the clothes you wear to the lifestyle you project around your music, how consciously do you think about aligning your personal choices with the philosophy of the music you practice?
India has an incredibly rich textile and fashion heritage that, I feel, is often under explored especially by men. Growing up, I used to wonder why classical musicians were dressed in such a uniform way when there was so much more to express…so when I began performing, I started experimenting. For me, it’s part of shringar the idea of beauty and aesthetic preparation. When you feel good, you play better. The ragas don’t dictate how you dress, so that’s something we get to interpret ourselves.
Social media has become one of the ways younger audiences discover classical music today. Do you see it as a platform?
Social media is undoubtedly a powerful gateway, especially for younger audiences discovering classical music for the first time. However, at the end of the day, word of mouth still holds the greatest power. Genuine experiences travel further than any algorithm. Social media can introduce people to the art form but what sustains it is the real connection people feel and share with others.
In a tradition where humility and devotion to the art form are deeply valued, how do you personally navigate ambition?
My goal is simple – I want to play for every soul on this planet. I stay focused on my work, keep my head down, and remain grateful. I feel blessed to be surrounded by people who keep me grounded, and above all, I carry a sense of spiritual faith that keeps me humble as I grow.
When someone encounters the sitar for the very first time through your music, what do you hope they walk away understanding?
Indian classical music is vast, and it can feel overwhelming at first. My aim is to make it more approachable. We have introduced elements like the ascending and descending structure of a raga or the rhythmic cycle of the tala in a simple, engaging way. It’s beautiful to see people connect – smiling, nodding, and truly feeling the music. This art form exists to be shared, not gatekept.