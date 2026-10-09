Unherd's Collin Prabhu JP on building a music community and the upcoming 'Retro to Metro' show in Bengaluru

A

Basically, all five of us were from different places and spoke different languages. We began performing in a lot of places in Bengaluru. A lot of people started connecting with us on two things: language and music. They would ask if they could be a part of the band. This was another trigger point. Finally, three problems pushed us to think of starting Unherd — one, when we started this band, we approached different places for performances, but everybody asked for a portfolio. But to begin a portfolio, we needed somewhere to perform. This is like the chicken and egg debate. Secondly, I come from a semi-formally trained and self-taught music background. I was formally trained in piano, but I chose to play guitar. If you’re formally trained, you always get stage space, but until you come out of that and arrive in a place like Bengaluru, it takes extra effort to come on stage. Finally, for you to go on stage and approach somebody is another issue.