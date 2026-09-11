Bengaluru’s The South Meal serves up multilingual music party for the city’s audiences
Bengaluru-based band The South Meal is all geared up to flaunt themselves to their city that pretty much shaped their love for all things music, food and a multilingual culture. The band that has swooned the internet with their various covers and raw vocals is now set to rock the stage with their performance this Sunday. In conversation with the lead vocalist Varun Ramachandra, we dive into more details about their upcoming concert, the love they share for music and much more.
Tell us about your upcoming concert?
We are serving a multilingual music party for the public. It’s happening because we want to show people what The South Meal band is all about and perform a multilingual music set to cater to every audience. We are performing hit songs and high-energy mashups catering to Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam speaking audiences. This is going to be one hell of a music party and we are looking forward to it.
Introduce the band to us?
We are a multilingual musical performing act based in Bengaluru. The founding members of the band are Jathin Dharshan, Goutham Hebbar and I. I am the vocalist of the band. Jathin is the keyboardist and also the music producer. Goutham is the flautist and saxophone player. Other than the core team — we have Sanjana S (female lead vocals), Prajwal Shekar (lead guitars), who is also a sound engineer himself, Calvin Abhishek is also our sound engineer, Roshan Gopinathan (drummer) and Aditya Rao (bass guitar).
What was the intent behind forming a band and performing music?
We met through our music circle. Jathin and I knew each other for a very long time and we found Goutham through our music circle; and the rest we found one by one. Early in our lives, we realised we wanted to do music as our bread and butter — the urge to know more about music and understanding the art form. Each of us had a different reason to take up music, but I think in the end we chose music individually and luckily we had people around us who supported us.
INR 499. September 13, 8 pm. At DND — The Venue, HSR Layout.
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