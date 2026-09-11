Bengaluru’s The South Meal serves up multilingual music party for the city’s audiences

A

We met through our music circle. Jathin and I knew each other for a very long time and we found Goutham through our music circle; and the rest we found one by one. Early in our lives, we realised we wanted to do music as our bread and butter — the urge to know more about music and understanding the art form. Each of us had a different reason to take up music, but I think in the end we chose music individually and luckily we had people around us who supported us.

INR 499. September 13, 8 pm. At DND — The Venue, HSR Layout.