Gorillaz will perform in Guwahati as part of The Mountain Run tour

Gorillaz have expanded their first-ever tour of India, confirming a third and final stop in Guwahati. The band, fronted by Damon Albarn with visuals from co-creator Jamie Hewlett, will play the Sarusajai Sports Complex — also known as the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium — on January 31, 2027.
The Guwahati date rounds out what had originally been announced as a two-city India run. Gorillaz will now open the leg in Bengaluru at District Arena, Terraform on January 23, move to Mumbai's Jio World Garden in BKC on January 27, and wrap things up in Assam four days later. The stop is being staged in partnership with Assam Tourism and produced and ticketed through the District platform.
The India dates sit at the centre of the band's Mountain Tour, which supports their latest studio album, The Mountain, released earlier this year. The record was shaped in part by time Albarn and his collaborators spent in India, working alongside local musicians.
In a joint statement, Albarn and Hewlett said, “We’re really looking forward to our first Indian shows. The album came to life in India and is shaped by the many incredible musicians we met and worked with around the country. It was always our ambition to bring The Mountain back. We can’t wait to perform and experience the energy in Mumbai, Bengaluru and now, Guwahati.”
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the addition personally on social media, calling it a proud moment for the state and welcoming fans from across the country to travel to Guwahati for the show. Assam approved a policy in May 2025 aimed at growing ‘concert tourism’, naming Guwahati alongside Dibrugarh and Jorhat as hubs for large-scale live events. The state has already used the playbook once this year, hosting Post Malone's first-ever India concert in Guwahati in December 2025, and Guns N' Roses are booked to play the city in November 2026 — putting Gorillaz in fast company as the third major international act to land in Assam within roughly 14 months.
Tickets for all three India dates go through the District app, with a staggered release. A Mastercard pre-sale offering a 10% discount opens at 12:00 PM on September 15 and runs through 12:00 PM on September 17, ahead of further access-only and general sale phases.
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