Gorillaz will perform in Guwahati as part of The Mountain Run tour

Gorillaz have expanded their first-ever tour of India, confirming a third and final stop in Guwahati. The band, fronted by Damon Albarn with visuals from co-creator Jamie Hewlett, will play the Sarusajai Sports Complex — also known as the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium — on January 31, 2027.

Gorillaz expand India Tour with a final Guwahati show

The Guwahati date rounds out what had originally been announced as a two-city India run. Gorillaz will now open the leg in Bengaluru at District Arena, Terraform on January 23, move to Mumbai's Jio World Garden in BKC on January 27, and wrap things up in Assam four days later. The stop is being staged in partnership with Assam Tourism and produced and ticketed through the District platform.