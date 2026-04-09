Gorillaz announce highly anticipated India debut with The Mountain Tour

The world’s most successful virtual band Gorillaz, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett — singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs — will perform live in India for the very first time. Gorillaz and District by Zomato, the going-out platform, today announced that the BRIT and GRAMMY Award-winning British band’s debut India tour is set to visit two cities - Bengaluru and Mumbai - in early 2027.
The Mountain Tour follows the release of the band’s India-inspired critically-acclaimed ninth studio album The Mountain, which features collaborations with Indian artists including Asha Bhosle, Anoushka Shankar, Ajay Prasanna, Asha Puthli, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.
The Mountain Tour India Schedule 2027:
January 23, 2027 (Sunday): District Arena @ Terraform, Bengaluru
January 27, 2027 (Wednesday): Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai
The announcement follows a triumphant 13-date run of shows across the UK and Ireland and marks a monumental moment for Indian music fans as Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett bring their groundbreaking virtual band to life on Indian soil, with Albarn joined onstage by the full Gorillaz live band and special guest performers, including many of Gorillaz’ Indian collaborators, for what promises to be two very special shows.
“It has been and remains a dream of mine to bring Gorillaz in all its technicolour glory to India.” said Damon Albarn. “It’s just the beginning and I truly look forward to the experience.”
Jamie Hewlett added “Our dream has always been to do a tour of India. We’re very excited about returning to play shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru.”
Released on February 27, 2026 via the band’s independent label KONG, Gorillaz’s ninth studio album The Mountain includes the joyously received singles The Happy Dictator (featuring Sparks), The Manifesto (ft. Trueno and Proof), The God of Lying (featuring IDLES), Damascus (ft. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey) and Orange County (ft. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar)/The Hardest Thing (ft. Tony Allen). Featuring collaborations with artists from India and across the globe, The Mountain continues Gorillaz' tradition of boundary-pushing collaboration and sonic exploration, marking the latest instalment in the incomparable Gorillaz discography.
Since the band’s creation more than 25 years ago, Gorillaz has amassed an unparalleled arsenal of classic tunes including “Feel Good Inc.,” “Clint Eastwood,” “On Melancholy Hill,” “DARE,” “Dirty Harry,” “Stylo,” “Kids with Guns,” “Tomorrow Comes Today," “Rhinestone Eyes” and dozens more.
Gorillaz is a truly global phenomenon, achieving success in entirely unique and groundbreaking ways, touring the world from San Diego to Syria, Montevideo to Manchester and winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor. Opening in Manchester, England on March 20th, The Mountain Tour continues across major international markets this year, including the UK, Europe and North America.
Exclusive pre-sale tickets for Mastercard bank cardholders will be live exclusively on the District app from 1 PM IST on April 13, 2026, until 1 PM IST on April 18, 2026. Following this, general tickets for The Mountain Tour will be available for purchase starting go live exclusively on the District app at 2:00 PM IST on April 18, 2026.