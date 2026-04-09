Gorillaz announce highly anticipated India debut with The Mountain Tour

The Mountain Tour India Schedule 2027:

January 23, 2027 (Sunday): District Arena @ Terraform, Bengaluru

January 27, 2027 (Wednesday): Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

The announcement follows a triumphant 13-date run of shows across the UK and Ireland and marks a monumental moment for Indian music fans as Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett bring their groundbreaking virtual band to life on Indian soil, with Albarn joined onstage by the full Gorillaz live band and special guest performers, including many of Gorillaz’ Indian collaborators, for what promises to be two very special shows.

“It has been and remains a dream of mine to bring Gorillaz in all its technicolour glory to India.” said Damon Albarn. “It’s just the beginning and I truly look forward to the experience.”

Jamie Hewlett added “Our dream has always been to do a tour of India. We’re very excited about returning to play shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru.”

Released on February 27, 2026 via the band’s independent label KONG, Gorillaz’s ninth studio album The Mountain includes the joyously received singles The Happy Dictator (featuring Sparks), The Manifesto (ft. Trueno and Proof), The God of Lying (featuring IDLES), Damascus (ft. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey) and Orange County (ft. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar)/The Hardest Thing (ft. Tony Allen). Featuring collaborations with artists from India and across the globe, The Mountain continues Gorillaz' tradition of boundary-pushing collaboration and sonic exploration, marking the latest instalment in the incomparable Gorillaz discography.