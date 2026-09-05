Lollapalooza India 2027 line-up confirmed with Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit headlining

After days of speculation and manifestation, the Lollapalooza India 2027 full line-up is finally here. With new breakout stars and old favourites leading the roster, fans can expect an unforgettable weekend of music. Grammy-winning artist Olivia Dean and American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit will be headlining the festival’s fifth edition. Global pop sensation KATSEYE will also be bringing their high-energy performance to the stage.

Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit headlining Lollapalooza India 2027 line-up

Last month, Olivia teased her headlining set by posting an Instagram story with the Indian flag emoji, writing, "See you soon?" She also shared a link to a Laylo RSVP page titled "Loving In India. Olivia Dean." Now that the news is official, excitement has reached a fever pitch.