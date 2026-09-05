Lollapalooza India 2027 line-up confirmed with Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit headlining

After days of speculation and manifestation, the Lollapalooza India 2027 full line-up is finally here. With new breakout stars and old favourites leading the roster, fans can expect an unforgettable weekend of music. Grammy-winning artist Olivia Dean and American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit will be headlining the festival’s fifth edition. Global pop sensation KATSEYE will also be bringing their high-energy performance to the stage.
Last month, Olivia teased her headlining set by posting an Instagram story with the Indian flag emoji, writing, "See you soon?" She also shared a link to a Laylo RSVP page titled "Loving In India. Olivia Dean." Now that the news is official, excitement has reached a fever pitch.
The stellar international roster also includes Fontaines D.C., 5 Seconds of Summer, St Vincent, Steve Angello and Japanese electronic artist ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U. The three-time Grammy winner St Vincent brings her genre-defying sound to the mix, while 5 Seconds of Summer promises a heavy dose of nostalgia for their dedicated fans. Ecca Vandal and Rachel Chinouriri further expand the alternative and pop sounds at the festival.
The event will also have a strong Indian presence, with names such as Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi, Indian Ocean, Kayan and Yashraj taking the spotlight. A special collaboration will see Stewart Copeland join Ricky Kej, alongside an immersive performance by The Manganiyar Seduction.
Lollapalooza India 2027 will take place on January 23 and 24 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Four stages will be set up to host the diverse array of artists across multiple genres.
General access tickets are available for ₹7,999 for the weekend, while the Lolla Comfort category is priced at ₹10,999. VIP passes cost ₹17,999, and platinum tickets range between ₹31,999 and ₹49,999. The early-bird options have already sold out, and VIP tiers are filling fast.
Beyond the music, attendees will be able to enjoy immersive art installations, a food park and the #LollaForChange initiative, which champions sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity.