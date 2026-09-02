English singer-songwriter Olivia Dean will reportedly headline Lollapalooza India 2027. The 27-year-old talented artiste burst into the scene last year and earned her inaugural Grammy Award in 2026 for Best New Artist.
Olivia Dean will soon make a trip to India after she teased the news on her Instagram on August 28, days before her registered fans received an RSVP message on Tuesday that said, "I'm headlining Lollapalooza 2027!!". Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Olivia was born in London, England on March 14, 1999. She studied theatre at the esteemed BRIT School where she got admission at 15 years of age. However, she eventually switched her subject to songwriting which marked the beginning of her musical career.
The young musician's first studio album, Messy, dropped on June 30, 2023. However, her breakthrough came with the release of her second album, The Art of Loving which released on September 26, 2026 and immediately drew the spotlight on her.
In her sophomore album, Olivia delivered hit songs like Man I Need, So Easy (To Fall in Love), Nice to Each Other, Lady Lady and more, which made a wave on social media and heavily trended. Her talent shone through in this album and she became the first female solo artist in history with four singles (Man I Need, So Easy (To Fall in Love), Nice to Each Other, Rein Me In) in the U.K. top 10, all at once.
Olivia's signature style is that she masterfully crafts songs that are known for their vintage melodies and jazz influences with lyrics that are more contemporary and reflect on modern relationships and the identity of the self. The element of nostalgia and emotional vulnerability have made her popular among the younger generations.
Lollapalooza India has not officially announced the lineup of artistes set to grace the festival in 2027. However, it is almost guaranteed that Olivia Dean will be the headliner. The fifth edition of the massive annual music festival will be held on January 23 and 24, 2027 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.