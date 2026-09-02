Who is Olivia Dean, the Grammy winner set to headline Lollapalooza India in 2027?

In her sophomore album, Olivia delivered hit songs like Man I Need, So Easy (To Fall in Love), Nice to Each Other, Lady Lady and more, which made a wave on social media and heavily trended. Her talent shone through in this album and she became the first female solo artist in history with four singles (Man I Need, So Easy (To Fall in Love), Nice to Each Other, Rein Me In) in the U.K. top 10, all at once.

Olivia's signature style is that she masterfully crafts songs that are known for their vintage melodies and jazz influences with lyrics that are more contemporary and reflect on modern relationships and the identity of the self. The element of nostalgia and emotional vulnerability have made her popular among the younger generations.

Lollapalooza India has not officially announced the lineup of artistes set to grace the festival in 2027. However, it is almost guaranteed that Olivia Dean will be the headliner. The fifth edition of the massive annual music festival will be held on January 23 and 24, 2027 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.