BTS to skip the Grammy Awards next year, will not make submissions

BTS will not be attending the Grammy Awards next year! The seven-member K-Pop band posted the same message on their respective social media accounts saying that they have made the collective decision to not even make submissions to the coveted award ceremony.
On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, members of the K-Pop group BTS, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V took to their individual Instagram Stories to post the same message, announcing their decision to skip the 2027 Grammy Awards completely.
The message that all of them shared on their social media account read, "We have decided not to submit for the Grammys this year. We hope our music is heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language. We are thankful to the ARMY and everyone who is always with us."
This statement means, BTS will not feature in any way in the prestigious music awards ceremony next year and neither will any of their work be nominated.
BTS took the music world by storm with their comeback album ARIRANG that released in March this year. It was also their fifth studio album as a group and dominated the records around the world, climbing up the major global charts.
BTS fans took no time to extend their support to their favourite musicians and poured in their love on social media. "Grammy discriminated BTS from major nominations, and look now BTS threw away Grammy so easily, BTS you will still be king", one comment on X read. Another person said, "Whether you agree or not, you have to respect them standing on their principles". "Army let’s stream Arirang even more", another fan said.
BTS is not the first to stop submitting their work to the The Recording Academy. Several artistes before them have done the same, boycotting the Grammys. Popular Canadian musician The Weeknd has not sent in his work since 2021 after publicly boycotting the award ceremony.
Other artistes including Frank Ocean, Will Smith and Jay Z have also refused to send in their work or have not attended particular editions of the Grammys to make a statement.