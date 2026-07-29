BTS to skip the Grammy Awards next year, will not make submissions

The message that all of them shared on their social media account read, "We have decided not to submit for the Grammys this year. We hope our music is heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language. We are thankful to the ARMY and everyone who is always with us."

This statement means, BTS will not feature in any way in the prestigious music awards ceremony next year and neither will any of their work be nominated.

BTS took the music world by storm with their comeback album ARIRANG that released in March this year. It was also their fifth studio album as a group and dominated the records around the world, climbing up the major global charts.