BTS' Jungkook requests fans to stop saying one thing during his late-night Weverse live

Two nights. One city. Tens of thousands of fans roared inside a Madrid stadium. By anyone's measure, Jungkook had earned a good night's sleep. But the BTS vocalist had other ideas. And when fans tried to send him to bed, he had something to say about it.

Jungkook thanked fans for caring but said he wants to decide his own bedtime

Jungkook took to Weverse shortly after BTS finished their back-to-back stadium gigs in Madrid on June 27 to unwind the way he seems to prefer to: with a beer in hand, scrolling through viral TikToks, and conversing with fans.

The comments section then did what comments sections do: it began to fill up with supporters begging him to sleep.