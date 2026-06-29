BTS' Jungkook requests fans to stop saying one thing during his late-night Weverse live

Two nights. One city. Tens of thousands of fans roared inside a Madrid stadium. By anyone's measure, Jungkook had earned a good night's sleep. But the BTS vocalist had other ideas. And when fans tried to send him to bed, he had something to say about it.
Jungkook took to Weverse shortly after BTS finished their back-to-back stadium gigs in Madrid on June 27 to unwind the way he seems to prefer to: with a beer in hand, scrolling through viral TikToks, and conversing with fans.
The comments section then did what comments sections do: it began to fill up with supporters begging him to sleep.
Jungkook's response was patient, warm, and unambiguous. He told fans directly that he appreciated the concern but needed them to stop. “I'm sorry, but please don't tell me to go to bed. I'll sleep when I decide to,” he said — a line that landed somewhere between gentle boundary and polite shutdown.
“Even if I want to sleep, I'm not very good at it. I have to take medication to sleep. I just can't fall asleep.”
But he didn't stop there. Rather than brushing the topic aside, Jungkook used the moment to be honest about something more personal: sleep doesn’t come easily to him. He told fans he has to take medication just to fall asleep, and that staying up late isn’t recklessness, that’s how he is wired.
“Honestly, I probably won't get sleepy until around 2,” he explained. “That's just how I've always been. It's normal for me. I'm not overdoing it. I'm staying up because that's what I want to do.”
He closed out the topic drawing a firm line while making sure no one felt bad for caring. “I really appreciate your concern, and I'm genuinely, genuinely okay,” he told fans. “So please don’t say things like, ‘Go to bed soon.’ You don’t have to say that. I’m okay. Really, really okay.”
BTS’ ARIRANG world tour, which launched in April at Goyang Stadium, has been spanning 79 shows across 34 cities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The Madrid dates — June 26 and 27 — were part of the European leg of the tour.
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