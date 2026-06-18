Jungkook hid his 'boba eyes' in school? His schoolmate revealed this about the BTS star

The post, which surfaced on Korean online communities before spreading across X and TikTok fan spaces, describes the young Jungkook as painfully quiet and reserved in class. The alleged classmate claimed he rarely made prolonged eye contact and hid his ye with his long bangs while speaking to people because classmates frequently commented on his unusually big round eyes.

Fans have long nicknamed them ‘boba eyes’ because they’re oversized, glossy and very expressive.

According to the alleged schoolmate, Jungkook seemed uncomfortable with the attention and preferred blending into the crowd. Despite his dominance onstage, the BTS vocalist has always carried traces of the introverted teenager he once was.

Early BTS interviews frequently showed him shrinking behind older members, speaking softly, or laughing nervously whenever attention shifted toward him. Former BTS documentaries and behind-the-scenes footage have shown him struggling with confidence during the group’s rookie years despite his obvious talent.