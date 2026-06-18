Jungkook hid his 'boba eyes' in school? His schoolmate revealed this about the BTS star

Long before sold-out stadiums, chart records and luxury campaigns, BTS’ Jungkook was apparently just an extremely shy schoolboy trying to avoid attention.
A viral online post allegedly written by one of Jungkook’s former schoolmates has sent fans spiralling across social media after revealing a detail about the idol’s childhood. According to the now widely circulated account, the BTS singer used to deliberately hide his large doe-like eyes with his bangs during school because he felt embarrassed by how much they stood out.
The post, which surfaced on Korean online communities before spreading across X and TikTok fan spaces, describes the young Jungkook as painfully quiet and reserved in class. The alleged classmate claimed he rarely made prolonged eye contact and hid his ye with his long bangs while speaking to people because classmates frequently commented on his unusually big round eyes.
Fans have long nicknamed them ‘boba eyes’ because they’re oversized, glossy and very expressive.
According to the alleged schoolmate, Jungkook seemed uncomfortable with the attention and preferred blending into the crowd. Despite his dominance onstage, the BTS vocalist has always carried traces of the introverted teenager he once was.
Early BTS interviews frequently showed him shrinking behind older members, speaking softly, or laughing nervously whenever attention shifted toward him. Former BTS documentaries and behind-the-scenes footage have shown him struggling with confidence during the group’s rookie years despite his obvious talent.
“Imagine being so pretty you try to hide your own eyes,” one fan wrote online. Another joked, “Little did he know those eyes would eventually fund entire economies.”
Others pointed out how the story explains Jungkook’s long-standing habit of ducking his head while smiling or covering part of his face when embarrassed. Of course, there is an important caveat here: the viral post has not been independently verified. Anonymous school stories are practically a genre of their own in K-pop fandom culture, and not every nostalgic anecdote survives fact-checking.
The very eyes he allegedly tried to hide in school eventually became one of his most recognisable trademarks. Turns out you can’t really hide main-character energy forever.
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