Lil Nas X opens up about his bipolar diagnosis after recent rehab

Rapper Lil Nas X, known for his songs such as Old Town Road and Montero (Call Me by Your Name), has talked about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and has now shared that he spent “a few months” in rehab.

I’m living life on extreme hard mode: Lil Nas X

The 27-year-old rap star was arrested in Los Angeles in August 2025, after he was found wandering the streets of the city in the early hours of the morning, and he checked into rehab.

The That’s What I Want hitmaker, who was charged with causing injury to a police officer, and for resisting arrest, said on Instagram, “I’ve been in rehab for a few months, and since then I’ve been back at home, whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself and friends, trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head.”