Jeremy Clarkson reveals prostate cancer in final Clarkson’s Farm episodes

“Ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming, and cheerful, but two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are, they’re none of those things,” he said on Instagram. “They’re a difficult watch, they’re really, really difficult.”

In one of the episodes, he breaks the news to farm manager Kaleb Cooper and consultant Charlie Ireland during harvest planning discussions saying, “I’ve got cancer.”

Clarkson, who made his name as the combative host of the BBC car show Top Gear, underwent a heart procedure two years ago. He said at the time in his column in The Sun tabloid that his doctor told him to replace work with playing golf.

In 2023, Clarkson’s column landed him in hot water with media regulators when he wrote about fantasising about seeing Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, paraded naked through the streets and pelted with feces. He apologised after the press watchdog found the column sexist.