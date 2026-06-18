Comedy trailblazer Tom Dreesen, Sinatra’s longtime opening act, dies at 86

Tom Dreesen, who along with partner Tim Reid formed one of America’s first interracial stand-up comedy duos and later spent years as Frank Sinatra’s opening act, died Wednesday. He was 86.

Tom Dreesen passes away at 86

Tom died at his home in Los Angeles, according to publicist Lori De Waal. A cause of death was not provided.

After meeting in Chicago, Tom and Tim, who was Black, formed ‘Tim and Tom’ in 1969. Against a backdrop of simmering racial tension, they used humour to address social issues and promote understanding between audiences of different backgrounds. They worked together until the mid-1970s. Tim went on to solo success playing DJ Venus Flytrap on the popular TV sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, where Tom was a guest star.