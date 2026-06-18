Who is the DR Congo ‘statue fan’? The story behind Michel Kuka Mboladinga

The first thing you noticed was the stillness. Not the noise. Not the drums. Not the red flare smoke curling into the Texas night. It was one man in the Congo DR end standing completely motionless while 40,000 people lost their minds around him. Except on Wednesday night in Houston, he wasn’t there.
When the final whistle blew on Congo DR’s 1-1 draw with Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Leopards had earned the first World Cup point in the country’s history.
But the cameras kept searching for the figure who had become the face of Congolese football long before most casual fans could name a single player in the squad. Michel Kuka Mboladinga.
For the past year, Michel has become one of world football’s strangest figures. During AFCON 2025, broadcasts repeatedly cut to a sharply dressed man standing ramrod straight for entire matches without moving an inch. Ninety minutes, sometimes 120 with his arm raised, eyes fixed ahead.
At first, social media treated him like a meme. Football Twitter called him “the statue fan.” Many viewers thought he was doing performance art. But Michel’s pose is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, the assassinated independence leader who remains one of the defining symbols of Congolese sovereignty. The raised arm mirrors the famous Lumumba monument in Kinshasa. The vintage glasses, the tailored suit, the rigid posture is all deliberate.
This was never cosplay, but political memory smuggled into football culture. Michel represents symbolism with actual historical weight. He is a reminder that football fandom can still mean identity, grief, resistance and pride all at once.
Which is why Michel’s absence against Portugal was felt by everyone.
According to multiple reports before the match, Mboladinga was delayed from joining Congo DR’s delegation in the United States due to travel complications linked to health-entry restrictions affecting travellers from Central Africa amid Ebola monitoring measures. He is expected to rejoin the team later in the tournament, likely for the Uzbekistan match in Atlanta.
Congo DR spent the entire night doing what Michel himself represents: standing firm under pressure.
Portugal dominated possession. Ronaldo still drew gravity every time he touched the ball. Bruno Fernandes sprayed passes around like a man trying to crack a safe. But Congo DR refused to collapse. It carried the emotional charge of a country finally seeing itself on the world stage. And somewhere, even absent from the stadium, Michel Kuka Mboladinga still hovered over the night like a ghost in national colours.
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