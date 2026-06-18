Who is the DR Congo ‘statue fan’? The story behind Michel Kuka Mboladinga

The first thing you noticed was the stillness. Not the noise. Not the drums. Not the red flare smoke curling into the Texas night. It was one man in the Congo DR end standing completely motionless while 40,000 people lost their minds around him. Except on Wednesday night in Houston, he wasn’t there.

The story behind DR Congo’s most recognisable supporter

When the final whistle blew on Congo DR’s 1-1 draw with Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Leopards had earned the first World Cup point in the country’s history.

But the cameras kept searching for the figure who had become the face of Congolese football long before most casual fans could name a single player in the squad. Michel Kuka Mboladinga.