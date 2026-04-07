Lil Nas X enters a mental health program intended to lead to dropped charges of attacking police

A judge has allowed Lil Nas X to enter a mental health diversion program intended to lead to the dismissal of charges of attacking Los Angeles police officers.

Judge Alan Schneider told the “Old Town Road” rapper and singer on Monday that if he sticks to his treatment program and obeys all laws for two years, his four felony counts will be dismissed.

The court found that the incident was the result of his since-diagnosed bipolar disorder and was an aberration from his usual behaviour.

Lil Nas X enters mental health program to dismiss police attack charges

The program, formally known as postponement of prosecution probation, also requires that he not possess guns or threaten violence.

Authorities allege that the 26-year-old was walking naked down a street in LA’s San Fernando Valley in August, and charged at police officers who were responding to calls about him. A criminal complaint says three officers were hurt. Photos and video apparently shot before the police confrontation showed him walking in the street in only white briefs and white boots.