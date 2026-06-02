Did you catch BTS Jungkook's Ducati during the 'Creative' Q&A session with ARMYs?

Isn’t it a thrilling experience when your favourite BTS Jungkook is hosting a ‘creative’ Q/A on his Instagram stories and actually answers your question? This pop-culture sensation recently answered some fan questions and even gave a surprise to millions of his followers. When one of his fans asked him how his brand-new Ducati was treating him, the singer actually shared a video of himself on the bike. And needless to say, it’s gone viral overnight!
Before the performer took to stage in Busan for the ARIRANG World Tour, he decided to host a fan-only Q/A on his social media. Fans poured their questions in large numbers including his fitness routine or workout song. When one of the fans asked him about his new Ducati, he posted a short black and white video of himself riding on it during one of his off days.
On the work front, BTS will release their fifth album on June 12 along with the concerts on June 12 and 13. In July, they will be co-headlining the FIFA World Cup 2026 with Shakira and Madonna. Their performance will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.