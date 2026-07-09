Justin Bieber joins BTS, Shakira and Madonna for historic FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world,” added Burna Boy.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay will also join and play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, who have brought joyful learning to children around the world for generations, will be part of the show. Their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show, to help ensure children around the world have access to quality education.