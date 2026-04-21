Justin Timberlake revisits young Justin Bieber, shares recent clip of him singing Cry Me a River

Prince of pop Justin Timberlake has shared a throwback video of Justin Bieber from his younger days when he first met him, along with a recent clip of the Baby hitmaker crooning his track Cry Me a River.

Justin Timberlake shares clip of his first meeting with Justin Bieber

A proud Timberlake took to Instagram, where he first shared a video of a young Bieber meeting the Sexy Back hitmaker. In the second slide, he shared a much recent clip of the 32-year-old sitting in a studio with an old video of him playing in the background.

In the clip, Bieber is heard saying, “You know, I grew up listening to Justin Timberlake and so many other beautiful talents, but I remember this like it was yesterday. The guitar was out of tune.”

He and his younger self on the screen behind him are heard singing Cry Me A River by Timberlake.

For the caption, Timberlake wrote, “I know this has been a long road. And I know it’s not always a smooth ride. I’m proud of you - and you should be proud of you too. Sending love @lilbieber”