Cinema

Dwayne Johnson does not think it is too soon for the live-action Moana to release

Moana, Disney's live-action remake of the animated film of the same name, is hitting theatres this Friday
Dwayne Johnson does not think it is too son for the live-action Moana to release
Dwayne Johnson
Updated on
2 min read

The live-action remake of Moana is set to release on July 10, 2026 and Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson is playing Maui, something that has made fans excited. The 54-year-old actor had voiced the same actor when the original animated film had released in 2016.

Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui for Moana live-action remake

Dwayne Johnson will return as the demigod Maui in Moana, but this time in flesh and bones. He was the voice-actor for the character in the animated films, Moana and Moana 2 and had received a lot of love and praise from the audience.

In a recent red carpet interview, the actor talked about why the live-action remake is not happening too soon. Usually, Disney has waited for a considerable amount of time before dropping the live-action adaptations, while Moana is dropping within two years time from when the animated sequel, Moana 2 was released.

Dwayne said, "To be honest with you, I never bought into this idea that 'you have to wait 20 years, you have you wait 30 years, it’s too soon'. I honestly never did, and not because I’m biased and I made the film, but because there’s themes and values in this, in animated Moana, that could translate really well if you saw a real human being going through it, and a real young girl going through it."

Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Moana
Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Moana

The actor also shared that Disney had approached him with the idea in 2019 and he was on board. The movie has been directed by Thomas Kail and 19-year-old Australian actress Catherine Laga'aia will play the titular character.

Dwayne Johnson talks about his different look in the film

Dwayne Johnson also addressed the one detail in the film that received a lot of attention: his wavy hair. The internet churned out hilarious memes once his first look was revealed and the actor had a good laugh seeing them!

He added, "Anytime you see a first look at something, you’re looking at it through a keyhole...And I get it, I’m a pretty well-known bald actor and you see me all of a sudden with long flowing locks and curls."

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Dwayne Johnson does not think it is too son for the live-action Moana to release
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