Dwayne Johnson does not think it is too soon for the live-action Moana to release

The actor also shared that Disney had approached him with the idea in 2019 and he was on board. The movie has been directed by Thomas Kail and 19-year-old Australian actress Catherine Laga'aia will play the titular character.

Dwayne Johnson talks about his different look in the film

Dwayne Johnson also addressed the one detail in the film that received a lot of attention: his wavy hair. The internet churned out hilarious memes once his first look was revealed and the actor had a good laugh seeing them!

He added, "Anytime you see a first look at something, you’re looking at it through a keyhole...And I get it, I’m a pretty well-known bald actor and you see me all of a sudden with long flowing locks and curls."