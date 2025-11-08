Who exactly is Dany Garcia, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ex and business mogul?

You know Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with the muscles, the megawatt grin, the tequila, the movies that somehow all end with explosions and motivational speeches. What you might not know is that the real muscle behind The Rock’s empire isn’t in his arms, it’s in the boardroom, and her name is Dany Garcia.
Garcia isn’t your typical celebrity ex. She’s the ex who stayed, strategised, and scaled the empire. When they met at the University of Miami, she was already taking business meetings seriously while everyone else around her was figuring out spring break plans. She studied international marketing and finance. He was the athlete with dreams bigger than his reality. They married in 1997, long before Hollywood and fame. They have one child together, professional wrestler Simone Johnson. And even when the marriage ended in 2008, she didn’t pack up and vanish like most do after fame hits. She doubled down as his manager, producer, and business partner.
Today, Dany runs The Garcia Companies, co-founded Seven Bucks Productions, and chairs the XFL — yes, the football league trying to give the NFL competition. She’s a walking case study in long-game thinking. While The Rock became a global celebrity, she slowly and quietly built her own brand. Dany structured deals, spotted opportunities, and made sure the charisma came with a business plan.
Hollywood loves its narratives: the star, the muse, the ex, the comeback. Garcia doesn’t fit into any of them. She’s rewriting what post-divorce power can look like — two people building empires together without the romance, just mutual respect and strategic genius.
In an industry that thrives on drama, Dany chose discipline. While everyone else chases headlines, Dany Garcia builds them. And somewhere between producing blockbuster franchises and running a sports league, she’s made one thing clear: she doesn’t need to stand behind The Rock. She’s been running her own show all along and it’s a bigger production than anyone realised.
