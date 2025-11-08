Who exactly is Dany Garcia, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ex and business mogul?

You know Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with the muscles, the megawatt grin, the tequila, the movies that somehow all end with explosions and motivational speeches. What you might not know is that the real muscle behind The Rock’s empire isn’t in his arms, it’s in the boardroom, and her name is Dany Garcia.

Garcia isn’t your typical celebrity ex. She’s the ex who stayed, strategised, and scaled the empire. When they met at the University of Miami, she was already taking business meetings seriously while everyone else around her was figuring out spring break plans. She studied international marketing and finance. He was the athlete with dreams bigger than his reality. They married in 1997, long before Hollywood and fame. They have one child together, professional wrestler Simone Johnson. And even when the marriage ended in 2008, she didn’t pack up and vanish like most do after fame hits. She doubled down as his manager, producer, and business partner.