Jeremy Renner accused of sending Yi Zhou 'explicit videos', texts and threats to 'call ICE'

All seemed to be right until this month when Yi Zhou posted a message on social media claiming that Jeremy Renner had shared unsolicited images of himself with the filmmaker back in June 2025.

She has been quoted as follows, "It is with deep regret, sadness, and disappointment that I am compelled to share a truth I have been holding inside for too long. Mr Renner first contacted me directly in June, sending personal and intimate photographs of himself, behaviour that, according to public reports, he has exhibited before".

Yi Zhou even attached screenshots of text exchanges between her and Jeremy Renner on WhatsApp as evidences to her claims. Yi Zhou had previously claimed that Jeremy Renner had said he would not promote the two projects he had worked on with her, together. The actor has not commented on any of the claims as of now.

Further talking about Jeremy Renner's alleged indecent behaiour, Yi Zhou also claimed that Jeremy had threatened to call Immigration (ICE) on her.

"When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me. No woman, filmmaker, or creative should have to work under such emotional and psychological pressure while trying to protect her name and the integrity of her work", she said.

While Yi Zhou's claims are yet to be verified, Jeremy Renner had been accused of abuse before by his ex-wife, Sonnie Pacheco.