BTS' Jung Kook calls out fan for filming him without permission

The tone shifted when he described a stop at a bakery afterward. According to Jung Kook, someone approached him and, without asking, held a camera directly up to his face. He said he didn’t like that and he was caught off guard. Jung Kook went on to say that he didn’t consider it acceptable behaviour, regardless of the person’s age or background.

It's not the first time the BTS member has addressed boundary-crossing behaviour from fans. He's previously spoken up about being followed or filmed without consent, part of an ongoing conversation among K-pop idols about the line between fan interaction and invasion of privacy.

Jung Kook, who is frequently thought of as one of BTS's more personable members when it comes to fan interactions, utilised the livestream to make a distinction rather than to chastise fans in general: a brief, courteous request for a picture is acceptable, but an unexpected camera in his face is not.

Before switching to lighter topics for the remainder of the show, he concluded the matter in the hopes that his message could reach the person involved.