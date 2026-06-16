Grammy Awards add Asian Pop Award, revamp eligibility rules

In addition to adding five new categories for the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027, the Recording Academy has announced significant changes to the Grammy eligibility requirements this year. The modifications acknowledge the rapid expansion of Asian pop music and changing genre categories while addressing everything from album qualifying requirements to Best New Artist qualifiers.
For decades, the Recording Academy has faced criticism for being slow to adapt to streaming culture, fanbases, internet-born hits, or artists who no longer fit neatly into genre boxes. This latest shake-up is an attempt to modernise.
The inclusion of Best Asian Pop Music Performance, a historic category that acknowledges the enormous cultural and commercial significance of Asian pop music globally, has garnered the most attention. Although K-pop may have opened the floodgates, the category include many Asian pop markets, such as Japanese, Chinese, Thai, and regional crossover performers, in addition to Korea.
The Academy also introduced four additional categories:
Best Latin Song
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
Best Traditional Folk Album
By splitting traditional folk from contemporary folk, the Academy is continuing a broader trend of genre specialisation.
But the most industry-insider conversation is centred around Best New Artist. Historically, the category has been one of the Grammys’ most confusing and controversial. Artists who were already commercially massive somehow qualified as ‘new’, while others were disqualified over technicalities involving past releases or submission history. The Academy has repeatedly tinkered with the rules in an attempt to fix the optics.
In order to provide emerging talents a longer runway before they age out of eligibility, artists can now submit for Best New Artist up to four times rather than just three. Additionally, the Academy reduced the bar for album eligibility. In the past, albums had to contain at least 75% freshly recorded content in order to be eligible for a Grammy. Now, the figure is only 66%.
The Recording Academy has also updated rules for categories like Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album, allowing internet-only releases to qualify as long as accompanying materials are commercially accessible digitally.
Every few years, the Recording Academy announces structural changes that promise inclusivity, modernisation, or fairness usually after criticism about snubs, voting transparency, or cultural blind spots.
Adding an Asian pop category acknowledges one of the most influential forces in contemporary music culture. Adjusting album eligibility rules reflects how listeners actually consume music today. And expanding genre-specific recognition shows the Academy understands that audiences increasingly value musical identity and community specificity.
Whether these changes solve the Grammys’ longstanding credibility problem is another story entirely. But one thing is certain: the 2027 Grammy race just became significantly more unpredictable and probably a lot more competitive.
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