Grammy Awards add Asian Pop Award, revamp eligibility rules

The inclusion of Best Asian Pop Music Performance, a historic category that acknowledges the enormous cultural and commercial significance of Asian pop music globally, has garnered the most attention. Although K-pop may have opened the floodgates, the category include many Asian pop markets, such as Japanese, Chinese, Thai, and regional crossover performers, in addition to Korea.

The Academy also introduced four additional categories:

Best Latin Song

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

Best Traditional Folk Album

By splitting traditional folk from contemporary folk, the Academy is continuing a broader trend of genre specialisation.

But the most industry-insider conversation is centred around Best New Artist. Historically, the category has been one of the Grammys’ most confusing and controversial. Artists who were already commercially massive somehow qualified as ‘new’, while others were disqualified over technicalities involving past releases or submission history. The Academy has repeatedly tinkered with the rules in an attempt to fix the optics.

In order to provide emerging talents a longer runway before they age out of eligibility, artists can now submit for Best New Artist up to four times rather than just three. Additionally, the Academy reduced the bar for album eligibility. In the past, albums had to contain at least 75% freshly recorded content in order to be eligible for a Grammy. Now, the figure is only 66%.