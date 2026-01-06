Grammy Awards revive album cover category after 50 year-hiatus

After a hiatus spanning more than half a century, the Recording Academy has reinstated its Best Album Cover category. It is a significant gear shift in the way the industry applauds visual identity in the digital era, in splitting purer cover art from the broader Best Recording Package award focused on physical materials like vinyl inserts and gatefolds.

As Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. remarked, the split acknowledges the "power of just one image in a sea of streaming thumbnails." Yet for the creative teams responsible for this year’s nominees, the work is as hands-on and collaborative as ever.

The inaugural shortlist offers a jarring juxtaposition of surreal and nostalgic. Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale, nominated alongside Iris Luz and Lava La Rue for the sophomore album Moisturizer, was searching for something "repulsive yet feminine". The final cover-a creature-like portrait of Teasdale squatting with an eerie grin-was inspired by a weekend at an Airbnb filled with handmade props such as velvet worms and lizard-like gloves.