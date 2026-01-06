Kiara Advani shares sneak peeks of daughter Saraayah

Although the video keeps the family’s privacy in respect to the face of the baby, the small fingers of Saraayah, the baby, are visible in the glossy pictures as she responds to the voice of her mother. Kiara captioned the photo, “Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read.”

Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra have a daughter named Saraayah on July 15, 2025, from Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The couple got hitched to each other in February 2023 and decided to keep the initial stages of their life private because they announced their daughter’s name on social media in November when they referred to her as their ‘divine blessing.’

Though Kiara is basking in the joy of being the new mom in her life, she is also one of the busiest stars in the country’s film industry. Kiara is gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, which is being handled by Geetu Mohan. The actress can most recently be seen in the YRF Spy Universe hit film War 2, sharing the screen with the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. However, fans are now waiting with bated breath to see what other roles are up her sleeve, as she shifts from War 2 to Toxic.