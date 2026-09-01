Olivia Dean confirms Lollapalooza India 2027 headlining slot

It's a fitting way for the news to break: Olivia's original tease — an Instagram story featuring the Indian flag emoji and "See you soon?" — linked to a page titled "Loving In India. Olivia Dean," which asked fans to register for updates. That signup has now paid off with what appears to be the first confirmation of her spot on the bill.

Although a lineup has not yet been announced, Lollapalooza India is scheduled to return to Mumbai for its 2027 edition, which is supposedly scheduled for January 23–24. Olivia recently shared the stage with Lorde and Charli XCX at Lollapalooza's premier Chicago festival this past summer. By now, she wouldn't be unfamiliar with the Lolla circuit. Her sophomore album, The Art of Loving, has kept her firmly in the public eye since its release, and her 2026 Chicago set came after a string of high-profile festival dates. Dean's confirmation makes her the first headliner known to fans ahead of an expected official announcement from festival organisers.

Official word from Lollapalooza India organisers — and full lineup details, set times, and additional acts — is expected soon. Presale tickets are reportedly already moving using the code shared in Olivia's fan announcement.