Kelly Clarkson says goodbye to The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons

After seven seasons, thousands of Kellyoke performances, and a shelf full of Daytime Emmys, The Kelly Clarkson Show has officially signed off. The finale aired Monday, August 31, closing the book on one of daytime television's biggest success stories of the last decade.

Kelly Clarkson gets emotional during final episode with her children

The finale leaned into everything that made the series a hit, built around a full episode of fan-requested Kellyoke performances — the musical segment that became the show's signature and, arguably, its biggest cultural export. Highlights included a rendition of Golden from KPop Demon Hunters and a performance of her own new single, I'd Be Lying.