Kelly Clarkson says goodbye to The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons

After seven seasons, thousands of Kellyoke performances, and a shelf full of Daytime Emmys, The Kelly Clarkson Show has officially signed off. The finale aired Monday, August 31, closing the book on one of daytime television's biggest success stories of the last decade.
The finale leaned into everything that made the series a hit, built around a full episode of fan-requested Kellyoke performances — the musical segment that became the show's signature and, arguably, its biggest cultural export. Highlights included a rendition of Golden from KPop Demon Hunters and a performance of her own new single, I'd Be Lying.
The most emotional moments, though, came from family. Kelly's two children, River and Remington, joined her on stage to share their favourite memories from the show's run. Remington recalled his singing debut on the series and a memorable meeting with actor Jason Momoa, while River's simple admission — that she loved watching her mother "shine every single day" — reportedly caught Kelly off guard and brought her to tears in front of the studio audience.
In her closing remarks, Kelly reflected on how much had changed since the show began: River was in kindergarten when the series launched and is now headed into middle school.
Kelly first announced the show's end back in February, in an Instagram statement thanking her Los Angeles and New York crews, her band, and her guests for seven years of what she called an incredibly rewarding run. She was candid that the decision wasn't easy, but said stepping away from the daily grind of a talk show would let her prioritise her kids at this stage of their lives.
The timing followed personal tragedy. Kelly’s ex-husband, music executive Brandon Blackstock, died in August 2025 at age 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma. The couple share River, 11, and Remington, 9, and Kelly has spoken about wanting more stability and flexibility for her family going forward.
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