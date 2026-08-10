Kelly Clarkson laughs off wardrobe malfunction at Las Vegas residency show

Kelly didn't stop there. Apparently mindful of the date — August 8, or 8/8 — she referenced the astrological Lion's Gate Portal, “I’m gonna be honest with you — somebody was like, ‘It’s the Lion’s Gate Portal. It’s 8/8/8. There’s so much energy out, don’t speak negatively,’ [so] right when I made a self-deprecating joke, I’m like, ‘Just kidding, universe, my boobs are awesome.’”

During an earlier stop on the same residency in July, Kelly gave the crowd a heads-up mid-show that a costume change and a sweat-soaked T-shirt might lead to an accidental reveal, joking with the audience in real time as she debated whether to swap her undergarments before her next number.

She is getting ready to bow out of The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons, with her final episode airing on August 31. Her Las Vegas residency is scheduled to conclude on August 15. After her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away last year, the singer has stated that she wishes to put stability for her two children ahead of the demands of a daily talk show.