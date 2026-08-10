Kelly Clarkson laughs off wardrobe malfunction at Las Vegas residency show

During her Studio Sessions residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this past weekend, Kelly Clarkson gave her fans an unforeseen moment when a sudden gust of wind lifted her translucent top and momentarily revealed her black lace bra on stage.
The 44-year-old Grammy winner was in the middle of chatting with the crowd between songs at The Colosseum on August 8 when the wind caught her sheer, cropped button-down shirt. Rather than let the moment fluster her, Kelly leaned straight into it, quipping to the audience, "There's a lot of amazing things happening — uh oh, there's my boobs." She followed it up with a self-deprecating joke about her figure, “They’re too small, they won’t come out. You’re fine.”
Kelly didn't stop there. Apparently mindful of the date — August 8, or 8/8 — she referenced the astrological Lion's Gate Portal, “I’m gonna be honest with you — somebody was like, ‘It’s the Lion’s Gate Portal. It’s 8/8/8. There’s so much energy out, don’t speak negatively,’ [so] right when I made a self-deprecating joke, I’m like, ‘Just kidding, universe, my boobs are awesome.’”
During an earlier stop on the same residency in July, Kelly gave the crowd a heads-up mid-show that a costume change and a sweat-soaked T-shirt might lead to an accidental reveal, joking with the audience in real time as she debated whether to swap her undergarments before her next number.
She is getting ready to bow out of The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons, with her final episode airing on August 31. Her Las Vegas residency is scheduled to conclude on August 15. After her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away last year, the singer has stated that she wishes to put stability for her two children ahead of the demands of a daily talk show.
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