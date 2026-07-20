Kelly Clarkson jokes about Taylor Swift's billionaire status during Las Vegas residency, says she's ballin' on a budget

Kelly Clarkson is once again finding the punchline in the massive gap between her bank account and Taylor Swift's — and this time, she's got a new catchphrase for it. The 44-year-old kicked off her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, July 17, and by the second night, she was already riffing on how differently touring works when you’re a billionaire.
Responding to a fan’s question about whether she prefers performing live or in the studio, Clarkson explained that touring artists typically can’t bring a full band of musicians on the road because of cost. She trailed off with a knowing smile before adding the exception to the rule: unless, of course, you happen to be Taylor Swift. “Congratulations,” she deadpanned to the imaginary Taylor, sending the crowd into laughter. Gesturing around the 4,174-seat Colosseum, Kelly explained that when you’re not operating on Taylor’s level, you get creative instead — as she put it,“when you’re ballin’ on a budget, you get something cool like this.”
This isn’t Kelly’s first joke about the financial universe Taylor occupies. During last year’s run of the same residency, she made a similar bit about touring costs, noting that most artists can’t afford to bring seven guitars on stage the way Swift can — joking that “the rest of us minions” simply don't have that luxury.
Swift's Eras Tour, which wrapped in December 2024, is estimated to have grossed well over $2 billion in ticket sales, cementing her billionaire status and, apparently, giving Kelly Clarkson plenty of material.
Despite the ribbing, Kelly and Taylor have a genuinely warm relationship. Kelly is often credited with nudging the Opalite singer toward re-recording her first six albums after she lost the rights to her original masters — advice she ultimately took, resulting in the Taylor's Version re-releases.
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