Kelly Clarkson jokes about Taylor Swift's billionaire status during Las Vegas residency, says she's ballin' on a budget

Kelly Clarkson is once again finding the punchline in the massive gap between her bank account and Taylor Swift's — and this time, she's got a new catchphrase for it. The 44-year-old kicked off her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, July 17, and by the second night, she was already riffing on how differently touring works when you’re a billionaire.

Kelly Clarkson joked that only Taylor Swift can afford to tour without worrying about the bill

Responding to a fan’s question about whether she prefers performing live or in the studio, Clarkson explained that touring artists typically can’t bring a full band of musicians on the road because of cost. She trailed off with a knowing smile before adding the exception to the rule: unless, of course, you happen to be Taylor Swift. “Congratulations,” she deadpanned to the imaginary Taylor, sending the crowd into laughter. Gesturing around the 4,174-seat Colosseum, Kelly explained that when you’re not operating on Taylor’s level, you get creative instead — as she put it,“when you’re ballin’ on a budget, you get something cool like this.”