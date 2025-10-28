Kelly Clarkson tries recipes carved on gravestones

From dentist to dip: a darkly delicious spread

Following was a ranch dip belonging to a late dentist out of Spokane, Washington, whose family lovingly referred to him as ‘Dr. Death.’ The straightforward recipe consisted of buttermilk, garlic, paprika and black pepper. Rosie disclosed the dip is a tried-and-true crowd-pleaser, adding, “When we have the Super Bowl, I make this and it's the first thing to go.” Kelly concurred with the evaluation, kidding, “I would hide this bowl from all those people at that party so they didn’t devour it.”

The pair ended with a Texas sheet cake courtesy of a lady named Helen, who “expressed love through food.” Although Rosie had to clarify that sheet cake is a funereal food, Kelly couldn’t help but comment on the segment being “getting sad and sort of dark.” Despite having a sugar ban in her personal life, Kelly reassured Rosie she was “doing it for the cause” and adored the cake as much as she did the other ghastly good treats. Rosie, who said she frequently has to “crowdsourced” from followers after first getting the recipes wrong, has discovered her culinary journey to be a “humbling one.”