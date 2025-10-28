Kelly Clarkson tries recipes carved on gravestones
Kelly Clarkson tasted some really odd eats on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, when TikToker and cookbook writer Rosie Grant came on the show with recipes inscribed on actual gravestones. Rosie documents her culinary archaeology on social media and in her new cookbook To Die For, and introduced Kelly to the weirdly tasty practice of commemorating the deceased with their favourite foods.
Kelly Clarkson tries recipes etched on grave stones
The first food to try was spritz cookies at the grave of Naomi Odessa Miller Naomi in Greenwood Cemetery, New York. Rosie said that the recipe was a family secret Naomi had kept her entire life and only gave permission to share it just before she passed away. Even then, “She only put the ingredients. There’s no instructions,” Rosie said, adding a final mischievous wink to the secret. Kelly was a quick admirer, exclaiming, “It’s so good. Oh my God.”
From dentist to dip: a darkly delicious spread
Following was a ranch dip belonging to a late dentist out of Spokane, Washington, whose family lovingly referred to him as ‘Dr. Death.’ The straightforward recipe consisted of buttermilk, garlic, paprika and black pepper. Rosie disclosed the dip is a tried-and-true crowd-pleaser, adding, “When we have the Super Bowl, I make this and it's the first thing to go.” Kelly concurred with the evaluation, kidding, “I would hide this bowl from all those people at that party so they didn’t devour it.”
The pair ended with a Texas sheet cake courtesy of a lady named Helen, who “expressed love through food.” Although Rosie had to clarify that sheet cake is a funereal food, Kelly couldn’t help but comment on the segment being “getting sad and sort of dark.” Despite having a sugar ban in her personal life, Kelly reassured Rosie she was “doing it for the cause” and adored the cake as much as she did the other ghastly good treats. Rosie, who said she frequently has to “crowdsourced” from followers after first getting the recipes wrong, has discovered her culinary journey to be a “humbling one.”