Skin Cycling: All you need to know about this beauty routine

Before diving into what skin cycling really is, it is important to know who is it for. Those who have sensitive skin or a combination type skin, this process is perfect for them. Most skincare products have retinoids and exfoliants. When it is used consistently on sensitive skin, there might be reactions. To prevent that, skin cycling helps introduce the skin to newer ingredients which act as buffer between these retinoids and exfoliants.

What is skin cycling?

Now coming to the most important part, what is skin cycling. It is usually a four-night process where each night contributes to a specific process to the skin. For the first night, concentrate on removing the dead skin cells by exfoliating it with the use of glycolic or salicylic acid. Once the skin is exfoliated and the congested upper layer removed, it makes it easier for the skin to absorb other ingredients to the deeper layers of the skin. Always conclude with a moisturiser after exfoliation.

Set aside the second night for applying retinol to the skin so that it boosts collagen and smoothens the skin texture. In case you have very sensitive skin, then again use a moisturiser after the application. For the third and fourth night, only apply hydrating serums like a hyaluronic acid or moisturisers rich in ceramides and niacinamides. This process helps in barrier repairing and letting the skin to breathe and the effects of the previous products settle in. From the fifth night, the cycle starts again when you repeat what you for the first night, that is, exfoliation.