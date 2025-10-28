Skin Cycling: All you need to know about this beauty routine

When you settle down for a skin routine in which you become too comfortable, over time, you might notice its effectiveness withering away. To prevent that and keep trying different ingredients on your skin, try using different products or ingredients each night. This is the process of skin cycling and it helps your skin from becoming too comfortable with any one routine. It also makes your skin ready to adapt to different products easily. If you are new to the process of skin cycling then read below to know more about it.
Before diving into what skin cycling really is, it is important to know who is it for. Those who have sensitive skin or a combination type skin, this process is perfect for them. Most skincare products have retinoids and exfoliants. When it is used consistently on sensitive skin, there might be reactions. To prevent that, skin cycling helps introduce the skin to newer ingredients which act as buffer between these retinoids and exfoliants.
What is skin cycling?
Now coming to the most important part, what is skin cycling. It is usually a four-night process where each night contributes to a specific process to the skin. For the first night, concentrate on removing the dead skin cells by exfoliating it with the use of glycolic or salicylic acid. Once the skin is exfoliated and the congested upper layer removed, it makes it easier for the skin to absorb other ingredients to the deeper layers of the skin. Always conclude with a moisturiser after exfoliation.
Set aside the second night for applying retinol to the skin so that it boosts collagen and smoothens the skin texture. In case you have very sensitive skin, then again use a moisturiser after the application. For the third and fourth night, only apply hydrating serums like a hyaluronic acid or moisturisers rich in ceramides and niacinamides. This process helps in barrier repairing and letting the skin to breathe and the effects of the previous products settle in. From the fifth night, the cycle starts again when you repeat what you for the first night, that is, exfoliation.
Is winter a good time for skin cycling?
While winter is definitely a time when you can go for skin cycling, but what you need to do is stretch out the cycle days to five or six instead of the regular four. This is done so that the skin gets time to hydrate and rejuvenate. Moreover, use gentler exfoliants because the skin already tends to dry out in the season and use a moisturiser every day of the cycle, to prevent the skin from drying out.