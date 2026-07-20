Celebs

Travis Scott reportedly caught up in bottle-throwing incident during 50 Cent's New York performance

Travis Scott allegedly confronted another guest at the exclusive Zero Bond club after suspecting he was being filmed
Travis Scott reportedly became involved in a brief bottle-throwing confrontation at Zero Bond
Travis Scott linked to sudden clash at an elite New York club
Updated on
2 min read

Travis Scott has reportedly been involved in a brawl with another individual while at Zero Bond, a private venue in NYC. The incident has supposedly taken place due to the rapper allegedly being threatened by someone who was recording his performance with 50 Cent.

Travis Scott reportedly confronted a guest before security ended the fight

According to reports, Travis Scott  got into an altercation with the guest on suspicion that he was being taped. The clash ended within seconds, and there were bottles reportedly thrown during this altercation. It is yet to be known whether Travis threw the bottles or it was his entourage who did the needful.  Witnesses said the incident unfolded quickly and ended just as fast after security intervened.

The gathering was an exclusive buyout organised by Raising Cane’s. It has been stated that Zero Bond did not have anything to do with organising the event. This members-only club is famous for hosting celebrities such as Taylor Swift and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

This latest incident comes on the heels of other incidents involving Travis Scott getting into a fight during the White Party organised by Michael Rubin and at the amfAR Gala after-party at a yacht. In addition to that, there has been an accusation against Travis Scott for an assault aboard his 105-foot Carpe Diem yacht in Miami. This accusation has been filed by the captain of the yacht and two other charter managers who have claimed civil assault, battery and false imprisonment.

On June 19, 2024, Travis Scott hired the yacht with three female passengers for a ride along the coastline of Miami. It is alleged in the case that Travis got drunk and began behaving aggressively towards the yacht crew.

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has never been convicted of a serious crime. However, he has pleaded guilty to three misdemeanours regarding inciting a crowd frenzy at concerts.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Travis Scott reportedly became involved in a brief bottle-throwing confrontation at Zero Bond
Tom Cruise face backlashes as he sparks 'soccer' vs 'football' war during his FIFA 2026 speech
Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott
Travis Scott bottle throwing fight