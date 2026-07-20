Travis Scott reportedly caught up in bottle-throwing incident during 50 Cent's New York performance

The gathering was an exclusive buyout organised by Raising Cane’s. It has been stated that Zero Bond did not have anything to do with organising the event. This members-only club is famous for hosting celebrities such as Taylor Swift and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

This latest incident comes on the heels of other incidents involving Travis Scott getting into a fight during the White Party organised by Michael Rubin and at the amfAR Gala after-party at a yacht. In addition to that, there has been an accusation against Travis Scott for an assault aboard his 105-foot Carpe Diem yacht in Miami. This accusation has been filed by the captain of the yacht and two other charter managers who have claimed civil assault, battery and false imprisonment.

On June 19, 2024, Travis Scott hired the yacht with three female passengers for a ride along the coastline of Miami. It is alleged in the case that Travis got drunk and began behaving aggressively towards the yacht crew.

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has never been convicted of a serious crime. However, he has pleaded guilty to three misdemeanours regarding inciting a crowd frenzy at concerts.