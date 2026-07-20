Tom Cruise face backlashes as he sparks 'soccer' vs 'football' war during his FIFA 2026 speech

A tiny slip-up has somehow turned America against Tom Cruise, and the controversy is only picking up speed online. Ahead of the FIFA 2026 final, the Top Gun star delivered an impassioned speech, but then committed what some fans are treating as an act of linguistic treason. Instead of calling the sport ‘soccer,’ as a good ol' American, Tom referred to it as ‘football’ a name used by, well, almost the entire planet. Netizens soon flooded social media with comments of hate and disappointment.

Mission: Disappointment? Tom Cruise face backlashes as he makes a linguistic slip up at the FIFA 2026 finals

As the world prepared for the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the beloved action hero of Hollywood, Tom Cruise came to the field to give a speech. As he continued the anticipation and excitement for the game uplifted.

He started the speech saying, “More than 30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans, they crossed borders, they crossed cultures. And together they showed why this game belongs to the world. From three countries across them, and every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness and we have shared moments of joy. Moments of hope. Moments we will all never forget.”