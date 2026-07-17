Tom Cruise cheers for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, urging the audience to watch it in theatres

Actor Tom Cruise in a rare post on his X (formerly twitter) platform gave a shout out to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The movie which has already garnered international attention even saw Matt Damon, tom Holland and Nolan himself come down to India is the first narrative feature film in cinema history that has been entirely shot on 15 perf 70 mm IMAX film camera. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and many others, the ensemble cast movie is one of the most anticipated releases this year. While fans around the world are already reviewing it, Tom Cruise also couldn’t hold back his views.

What does Tom Cruise say about The Odyssey?

Taking to X Tom Cruise writes, “Wow, To Chris, Emma and ALL of you brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can’t wait to see it again.” No sooner was the post made, two things happened. First, it went viral as an actor gave a shout out to another film. Second, fans of Tom Cruise definitely started booking tickets to see the movie that their icon praised.

Praising a well-made film isn’t new for Cruise. In the past he has taken to social media to talk about Nolan’s Tenet in 2020 when it was screening in the theatres after the pandemic. In 2023, he championed Oppenheimer by Nolan again. In 2025, he made sure to let his fans know that he liked Ryan Coogler’s Sinners while more recently it was a cheer for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. This also shows how Cruise is a champion of watching movies and experiencing it in theatres with the full sound and mood effect.